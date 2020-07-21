Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 17:37 HKT/SGT Share: Genor Biopharma Announced the Acceptance of New Drug Application for Geptanolimab and the Appointment of Mr. CHEN Wende as Chief Operation Officer

HONG KONG, July 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Genor Biopharma Co. Inc, a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oncology and autoimmune therapeutics, announced that the new drug application (NDA) for Geptanolimab, a novel PD-1 mAb drug candidate, has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") for the treatment of Peripheral T cell Lymphoma (PTCL).



On the same day, Genor Biopharma announced the appointment of Mr. CHEN Wende as Chief Operation Officer. In this role, Mr. CHEN will oversee commercialization and prepare for launches of late-stage drug candidates.



Mr. CHEN brings over 20 years of experience in biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on sales and marketing and business operation at Roche, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer in China. Mr. CHEN was most recently Chief Commercial Officer at a well-known biotech company. Before that, Mr. CHEN served as Vice President at Roche China, overseeing Corporate Affairs, Market Access and Channel Management for a number of key drugs including Herceptin, MabThera, Avastin, Tarceva and Zelboraf. Mr. CHEN also served as Senior Vice President at AstraZeneca from 2010 and as Senior Sales Director at Pfizer from 2000.



"We are excited to appoint Mr. CHEN as COO of Genor Biopharma. We are looking to file NDAs for a number of our late-stage drug candidates in the near term," commented Dr. GUO, Chief Executive Officer of Genor Biopharma, "With over 20 years of experience in drug commercialization and deep insight of the landscape, Mr. CHEN will build our in-house commercialization team and lead our drug launches with differentiated strategy and drive our transformation into a biopharma company."



About JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited ("Genor Biopharma")

Established in December 2007, JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited is a biopharmaceutical powerhouse focusing on developing and commercializing oncology and autoimmune drugs. The Company has been strategically focused on major therapeutic areas with substantial unmet medical needs. At present, the Company has more than 10 drug candidates, 10 of which have entered the clinical development stage. The Company's pipeline products are mainly deployed in the field of cancer and other major diseases and have established a series of mature technology platforms in antibody drug research, development and manufacturing to serve patients in China and around the world. The Company's leadership team boasts more than 20 years of industry experience in global biopharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Merck, Amgen and AbbVie with proven track record and a well-balanced combination of expertise. The Company currently has around 400 employees across 3 sites in China - Shanghai Zhangjiang, Yunnan Yuxi, and Beijing office, as well as lab in South San Francisco, US, among which 80% are R&D and clinical specialists.









