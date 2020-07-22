Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Benchmark Metals Inc.
Benchmark Adds a Fifth Drill Rig at its Gold-Silver Project and Provides Program Update

Edmonton, Alberta, July 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) ("Benchmark") is pleased to announce that it has added a fifth drill rig to its 50,000 metre drill program and provides an update on the drilling and field exploration completed to date. Over 10,500 metres has been completed from +60 drill holes targeting resource definition and expansion areas. Sample shipments to the laboratory are ongoing with assay results anticipated for early August. Benchmark's Lawyers gold-silver project is located in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada.




John Williamson, CEO commented, "The addition of this third diamond drill rig increases our total drills on the project to five which will help us quickly advance towards our 50,000 metre program. The drilling program is going exceptionally well with the two diamond rigs performing ~30% ahead of anticipated drill meterage. Drilling at the Cliff Creek zone has intersected zones of alteration, veining, and mineralization in all holes to date. The geological field teams are performing detailed geological mapping, soil and rock sampling and the geophysical crews are near completion of ground magnetic and IP surveys at a number of zones."

All 2020 drilling to date is focused on defining and expanding a mineral resource from three (3) key areas: 1. Cliff Creek Zone, 2. Dukes Ridge to Phoenix Zones, and 3. AGB Zone. Field work has been effective at advancing new drill targets for potential new discoveries at the Silver Pond Porphyry target and the Marmot Zone.

Program Update

Drilling
+10,500 metres completed as of July 21
+60 drill holes completed as of July 21 with drilling Cliff Creek and AGB zones
3rd diamond drill rig added for a total of 5 rigs

Geophysics
Ground Magnetics/VLF nearing completion at both Marmot and the Silver Pond Porphyry target
IP survey at Silver Pond is scheduled to be complete on July 23rd

Mapping
Detailed geological mapping is ongoing in the northern underexplored region of the property

Soil and Rock Sampling
Detailed soil grids have been completed at several key zones and property wide soils are ongoing
Results from soil and rock geochemistry could provide anomalous areas for expansion on known zones and provide indicators for new discovery zones

Infrastructure
Bridge capacity upgrades were completed in May and have capacity for 60 tonnes
Video highlighting the road accessible nature of the project - Benchmark YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-iW2DUznow

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold and Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

Benchmark is a member of the Metals Group of Companies, led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals with a long track record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production; attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
s/ "John Williamson"
John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Jim Greig
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60245


July 22, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Metals/Mining
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Benchmark Adds a Fifth Drill Rig at its Gold-Silver Project and Provides Program Update  
July 22, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi to Support for Researches on Infectious Diseases through The Hitachi Global Foundation  
July 22, 2020 16:36 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Pipeline Assets in the Area of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2020  
July 22, 2020 16:04 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical Contracted for Atossa Therapeutics AT-301 Nasal Spray Clinical Study, Atossa's Second COVID-19 Therapeutic Development Program  
July 22, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore Vet 2021 New Dates  
July 22, 2020 10:05 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Develops Technology to Optimize Deployment of Millimeter-Wave Private 5G System Base Stations  
July 22, 2020 09:27 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs and Endpoints News Present 'How to Move Trials to Australia' Webinar  
July 22, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Madeline 'Maddy' Cross-Parkin Appointed Director of Music Grants for The Scheer Foundation  
July 22, 2020 04:00 HKT/SGT
Reproducing the Driver's Senses by Engineering: DENSO's Challenge to Develop Automated Driving Systems  
July 21, 2020 21:35 HKT/SGT
Episode Six Secures $7 Million to Accelerate Global Growth as Demand for Digital Transformation Increases  
July 21, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       