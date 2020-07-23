Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 23, 2020
Thursday, 23 July 2020, 09:57 HKT/SGT
Source: CloserStill Media
Singapore Vet 2021 New Dates

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - After the recent announcement of Singapore Vet 2020's postponement, the organisers of Singapore Vet - CloserStill Media, today announced the new dates for the rescheduled event. Singapore Vet will be taking place on 22 - 23 October 2021 at Suntec Singapore. This will be the second time that the conference-led exhibition for international veterinary professionals will be held in Singapore.

On announcing the new dates, CloserStill Media Asia's Managing Director, Andy Kiwanuka said "We believe rescheduling the event is the most responsible course of action to ensure our stakeholders' safety and wellbeing. The new dates give the health authorities and all involved parties including us the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape caused by the pandemic. We look forward to sharing our new speaker line-up and more information. We cannot wait to see everyone again when it is safe."

All 2020 registered delegates, invited speakers and exhibitors will be contacted directly in the coming days with more information. For further updates as they become available, please continue to monitor https://singapore.vetshow.com/ or follow our social media pages. For urgent assistance, please email [email protected].

About Singapore Vet

After successful shows in Europe and the US, CloserStill Media has expanded into Singapore - one of the fastest-growing animal health markets in the world. Singapore Vet is a two-day conference-led exhibition with a comprehensive high-quality CPE programme presented by world-class veterinary leaders, giving you the chance to connect with 1,500 vets from across Southeast Asia - including Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and many more - as well as international attendees.
Learn more at https://singapore.vetshow.com/

About Closerstill Media

CloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager - four times in succession - Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star - two years in succession - among others.

For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com
Media Contact:
Winnie Ho
Marketing Manager
+852-2972 0628
[email protected]


