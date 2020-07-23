Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Mazda's Future Factory Operation Plans

TOKYO, July 23, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation would like to express our sympathy and concern for all those who have been suffering from the novel coronavirus outbreak and extend our condolences to the families of the deceased.




Mazda has been making our inventory levels appropriate through production adjustments carried out since the end of March due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Now, almost all Mazda dealerships worldwide have resumed sales operations.

Considering the current situations as well as future forecasts up to September, Mazda has decided to return operations to normal or to pre-production adjustment levels starting from August. This means we are going to end in July all adjustments implemented at plants in Japan, Mexico, and Thailand due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Overtime hours and work on holidays will resume for all plants in Japan. We plan to continue normal operations from September and onwards. However, we will respond cautiously and flexibly as we consider the risk of a second wave of the virus, all while carefully watching the situation of the spread of the novel coronavirus as well as the trend of automobile demand in each market where our vehicles are shipped.

Furthermore, we will continue our initiatives to support medical professionals who work tirelessly every day on the front lines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, as well as other efforts including providing support for our local business partners and reducing our employees' use of public transportation when commuting.


About Mazda

Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com

