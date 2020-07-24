Friday, 24 July 2020, 14:50 HKT/SGT Share: Edvantage Group Invited Professor Andrew Chi-fai Chan to Join as the Vice Chairman of the Board of the Greater Bay Area Business School To integrate industry's and Huashang's resources, customize international undergraduate and master programs and cultivate top-tier talents for enterprises in the Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, July 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ("Edvantage Group" or the "Group", stock code: 0382.HK), the largest private higher education group in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (the "Greater Bay Area"), is pleased to announce that in July 2020, Professor Andrew Chi-fai Chan (Silver Bauhinia Star awardee and Justice of the Peace), Professor of Practice in Marketing at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), the former Director of CUHK EMBA Program from 2002 to 2020 and the former Head of Shaw College from 2010 to 2020, was invited to join as the vice chairman of the board of the Shenzhen Greater Bay Area Business School of the Group, an honorary Professor of the Huashang College Guangdong University of Finance and Economics, and an honorary Professor of Edvantage Institute Australia ("EIA"). Professor Chan will guide the overall preparation, construction and establishment of the Group's Greater Bay Area Business School, as well as help develop the daily operation and administrative decision-making of the Greater Bay Area Business School in the future. In addition, Professor Chan will assist Edvantage Group to integrate market resources, combine policy guidance, open up holistic thinking, and give direction and strategic guidance for the Group's development in education industry.



From right to left: Mr. Liu Yung Chau, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, Professor Andrew Chi-fai Chan



Professor Andrew Chi-fai Chan (Silver Bauhinia Star awardee and Justice of the Peace)



Greater Bay Area Business School Shenzhen teaching venue



Greater Bay Area Business School Shenzhen teaching venue



As a senior Professor in Hong Kong's higher business education, Professor Chan has served in a number of public service positions, cultivated numerous social elites and senior executives of well-known enterprises

Professor Chan studied at St. Joseph's College and graduated from the Faculty of Business Administration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1977. He was later awarded a Master of Business Administration and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley and CUHK. He has intensive research on strategic marketing and cross-cultural marketing, especially on the Chinese market, and has published numerous papers in international academic journals; before joining the education work, he worked for International Business Machines(IBM) and Bank of America. During his teaching life in CUHK, Professor Chan won the President's Model Teaching Award in 2001 and 2009, and he was loved and esteemed by his students. In addition, Professor Chan will also organize management courses, open forums and seminars for Chinese, Hong Kong and foreign companies. Since 2003, he has hosted programs "Dialogue with the CEO" and "New Management Thinking" for RTHK.



Professor Chan has been active in participating in public services. From 1999 to 2005, he was Chairman of the Hong Kong Consumer Council while from 2004 to 2010, he was Chairman of the Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board; he was also a Member of the Electoral Affairs Commission (2005 to 2012), Chairman of Chinese Medicine Council (2011 to 2017), Council Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Education (2010-2016) and the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong (2007-2019). Currently, he is Chairman of Cantonese Opera Advisory Committee. In addition, he is a Member of Social Enterprise Advisory Committee, Energy Advisory Committee, Cantonese Opera Development Fund Advisory Committee, and Task Force for Review on Enhancement of Lump Sum Grant Subvention System. Besides, he is the Adviser of the Quality Tourism Services Association (QTSA) Governing Council. Professor Chan is also a Member of the College Council of Tung Wah College and an independent non-executive director of Tao Heung Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board. In recognition of his distinguished public and community service, he was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 2005 by the Hong Kong SAR Government and was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2007.



Integrate industry and corporate resources to develop an international and global top-tier education group

Since its establishment, the institutions of Edvantage Group have been committed to cultivating compound and applied talents with international perspectives for the Greater Bay Area. With its excellent domestic and foreign education level and its unique positioning as a business-centric school, Huashang's teaching brand has been highly recognized by students and teachers, and the quality of graduates has been continuously improved. It is worth noticing that in the 1st quarter of 2020, the Group established Edvantage Institute Australia (EIA) in Australia, the first higher education institution of the Group granted and qualified to accept students and offer and award undergraduate and master degrees, representing that the academic level of the Group has reached a new height. At the same time, the Group is also vigorously developing the vocational education business. The soon-to-be established Greater Bay Area Business School will also station in Shenzhen, aiming to provide various high-end careers, employment and innovative entrepreneurship training to improve students' various workplace skill sets and competitiveness in society. With the successive establishment of EIA and the Greater Bay Area Business School, the collaboration and synergy of the schools of the Group will surely bring students a better learning experience.



Edvantage Group passionately hopes that Professor Andrew Chi-fai Chan's experience can improve the overall teaching level of its schools, introduce diversified scientific research and innovation resources and attract abundant student groups, while continuing to deepen integration of education and industry and school-enterprise cooperation so that to further enhance the brand awareness of Huashang's education. Most importantly, relying on Professor Chan's substantial teaching experience, close contacts with the business community and an enormous international teaching network, it can strengthen the overall strategic development of Edvantage Group, promote the association of production, education and research, and fully contribute to the vision of Edvantage Group becoming an internationally renowned top-tier education group.



About Edvantage Group Holdings Limited

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ("Edvantage Group" or the "Group", stock code: 0382.HK) is the largest private higher education group in the Greater Bay Area, and an early mover in education sector in pursuing international expansion. The total number of student enrolments of the Group were 35,444 as of 31 May 2020.



The Edvantage Group currently operates two private higher education institutions located in Guangdong Province, China, namely Huashang College Guangdong University of Finance and Economics ("Huashang College") and Guangzhou Huashang Vocational College("Huashang Vocational College"). Huashang College and Huashang Vocational College focus their program offerings on business programs, such as accounting, finance, economics and business English. The Group also operates a private vocational education institution named Global Business College of Australia ('GBCA') authorised by ASQA in Australia, offering vocational education courses and non-formal short-term courses. The Group has also acquired NYU Language School, a local private school in Singapore and has established the Singapore campus based in the existing NYU Language School. NYU Language School has been accredited as EduTrust by the Education Department of Singapore. The Singapore campus is expected to commence operation in the second quarter of 2020. It is qualified to offer internationally-recognised courses and accept local and overseas students in Singapore. In the first quarter of the year 2020, the Group established a higher education institution, Edvantage Institute Australia, which is granted by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency in the first quarter of 2020, and qualified to accept students, offer and award undergraduate and master degrees. It is expected to start students recruitment in the first quarter of 2021.







