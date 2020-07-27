Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 27, 2020
Monday, 27 July 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Epazz, Inc.
Epazz DeskFlex Desk and Room Scheduling System Automates Desk Sanitation as Preventive Measures to Combat COVID-19 Infection in the Workplace
Desk Scheduling System Helps Prevent the Onset of COVID-19 Infection in the Workplace with its Automatic Scheduling of Cleaning

CHICAGO, IL, July 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Epazz, Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a cloud-computing software company announced today that the DeskFlex desk and room scheduling system reconfigures its systems to include an automatic desk sanitation feature to prevent the onset or spread of the infection known as COVID-19 in workspaces.

DeskFlex's automatic scheduling desk sanitation is a program system configuration that allows the sanitation team to disinfect and clean desks, meeting rooms, workstations, conference rooms, and office equipment in between reservations. DeskFlex's room scheduling system activates desk sanitation after the ending of a reservation. It provides a 30-minute time gap to allow the cleaning crew to wipe, spray on, and sanitize the desks and frequently used items such as telephones.

DeskFlex's room booking system aspires to keep business establishments, schools, universities, organizations, and enterprises free from the COVID-19 infection. With the automation of desk sanitation in between reservations. The chances of spreading viral or bacterial particles in the workspace will lessen between each user.

DeskFlex's desk booking software has been in business since 1997 and is an exceptional desk hoteling and intelligent conference room booking software that is extremely useful in many industries including Health, Education, Business, Government, and Enterprise. Epazz acquired DeskFlex in 2008 and has been making major updates to the office hoteling system.

DeskFlex's room scheduling software upholds its mission in improving the lives of our customers' employees by providing accessible, user-friendly, reliable, and performance-driven desk hoteling and total office management software tools especially in challenging times like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

DeskFlex's room reservation online works hard to accommodate the surge of product requests coming from small and large organizations here and abroad. As the world returns to its office spaces, more and more organizations recognize the need for intelligent room booking software solutions that can help in preventing COVID-19 contamination in the workplace.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are pleased to announce that DeskFlex's room booking software is now more adept in preventing COVID-19 infections from happening in the workplace by automating the cleaning of desks and rooms. Our team is working hard to improve our room scheduling system that includes preventive measures in combatting epidemics and maintaining a safe environment in the office."

About DeskFlex.com

DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software for conference rooms, workspaces, car parking spaces, and equipment which helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve a space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS(TM) v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.

SAFE HARBOR

This is the "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact
Investor Relations
[email protected]
(312) 955-8161
www.epazz.com


July 27, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Enterprise IT, HealthCare
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
NEC Announces External Appointment of Executive Personnel  
July 27, 2020 11:17 HKT/SGT
Ever Bloom (Hong Kong) Reached Strategic Cooperation with ICS, Subsidiary of ISS  
July 27, 2020 10:48 HKT/SGT
MHIEC Receives Order to Refurbish the Minato WtE Plant in Tokyo  
July 27, 2020 10:08 HKT/SGT
Furuya Metal Has Become the First Japanese Precious Metal Company to Establish a Joint Venture with Anglo Platinum Marketing Limited, a Major PGM Producer in South Africa  
July 27, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Epazz DeskFlex Desk and Room Scheduling System Automates Desk Sanitation as Preventive Measures to Combat COVID-19 Infection in the Workplace  
July 27, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
World Blockchain Hackathon announces The Babylon Project  
July 25, 2020 04:00 HKT/SGT
MP Biomedicals and A*STAR Co-Develop Rapid Antibody Point-of-care Test Kit for SARS-CoV-2  
July 24, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Edvantage Group Invited Professor Andrew Chi-fai Chan to Join as the Vice Chairman of the Board of the Greater Bay Area Business School   
July 24, 2020 14:50 HKT/SGT
Evergreen Products Group to Convert Owned Land in Northern Bangladesh to a Private Economic Zone  
July 24, 2020 09:23 HKT/SGT
Geoffrey Weli-Wosu, Founder & CEO of Domineum, accepted into Forbes Business Council  
July 24, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
19  -  21   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       