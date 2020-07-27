Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, July 27, 2020
Ever Bloom (Hong Kong) Reached Strategic Cooperation with ICS, Subsidiary of ISS

HONG KONG, July 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Ever Bloom (HK) Communication and Consultant Group Limited announced that it has entered into a three-year strategic cooperation with ISS Corporate Solutions (ICS), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), the world's leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment solutions, market intelligence and fund services. ICS is a leading provider of compensation, governance, and sustainability tools and advisory services to help companies improve shareholder value and reduce risk.

Ever Bloom(Hong Kong) possess a service system specializes in strategy consulting and focuses on media relations and investor relations management, covering all kinds of special financing activities focus on the capital market (Including the IPO of domestic and foreign companies, private placement/rights offering after listing, mergers and acquisitions reorganization and other capital operations), the annual value of listed companies management and capital market brand reputation management (crisis management).

Jiufu Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., the parent company of Ever Bloom (Hong Kong), was founded in 2001, which is the earliest professional consulting institution in China to cultivate financial communication and investor relations management in the capital market. With branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, Jiufu has a professional team consisting of more than 200 professionals with complex skills in finance, public relations, marketing and brand. Jiufu has successively served over a thousand listed companies in China and provided comprehensive solutions for financial communication and value management in cross-border capital market.




