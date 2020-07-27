Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Announces External Appointment of Executive Personnel

TOKYO, July 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that Ikuo Matsuhashi, formerly a managing director with Goldman Sachs Japan, joined NEC as a corporate executive on July 24 this year.

Based on the knowledge gained as a top sell-side equity analyst and a deep understanding of the market and competition, Matsuhashi will play a leading role in examining and discussing the formulation of NEC's next medium-term management plan that will begin in FY2021, as well as scrutinizing the progress and executing necessary measures at the implementation stage of the plan.

As global competition intensifies and the transformation of business models by DX accelerates, the active participation of diverse human resources is required. Based on the idea of the "right time, right place, right person," NEC will appoint the best human resources to each position of the organization, both inside and outside the company, at the optimum timing and without delay.


About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

