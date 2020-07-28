Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 11:31 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, July 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE:6701), a leader in biometric authentication and video analytics technologies, and Realeyes OÜ (Realeyes), a leader in computer vision and emotion Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a strategic partnership to jointly develop and distribute emotion analysis solutions globally.



Wireless 5G technologies and the COVID-19 pandemic have created a new way of life, where virtual meeting experiences are necessary and have become the default method for communication, collaboration, entertainment and learning. Technologies that can help companies to safely and effectively understand how users are interacting with such services, and to respond to their needs, are now essential.



Realeyes, with its best-in-class emotion detection and analysis capabilities, is continuously expanding its products and services for measuring emotion and attention for global brands. Its innovations include predictive analytics and live measurement of attention and emotion response within streaming and mobile applications.



NEC, with a wide range of solutions that combine proprietary and sophisticated biometric authentication and video analytics technologies, is now accelerating its businesses in the hospitality and marketing fields.



This alliance's combination of NEC's biometric and video analytics technologies with Realeyes' emotion analysis technology will enable digital transformation to enhance safe and robust user experiences across media, entertainment, education, healthcare, and communication verticals throughout the world.



"NEC has cultivated biometric authentication and video analytics technologies over many years, and we are excited to now be working in collaboration with Realeyes and their pioneering role in the new field of emotion AI," said Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Senior Vice President, NEC. "These developments help to realize both companies' objective of enriching people's lives and contributing to the realization of a safe, secure, fair and efficient society."



"This partnership with NEC advances our mission to bring a trillion more smiles to our planet," said Mihkel Jäätma, CEO of Realeyes. "Our combined technologies along with NEC's scale will accelerate innovation in making virtual experiences more human in an age where 'eyes on screens' and connecting virtually is the new normal."



About Realeyes



Realeyes is a leader in computer vision and emotion AI that empowers companies to create remarkable customer experiences that drive growth. The company uses front-facing cameras and computer vision technology to measure the attention and emotion response of opt-in audiences as they experience digital content and live applications. Over 170 leading marketers and publishers rely on Realeyes to measure human response at the speed and scale of AI.



The company operates globally with teams based in New York, Boston, London, Tokyo and Budapest. Customers include global brands such as Mars Inc., AT&T, Hershey's and Coca-Cola; agencies like Ipsos, MarketCast and Publicis; and media companies such as Warner Media and Teads. For more information, visit Realeyes at realeyesit.com.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





