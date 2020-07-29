Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
Fitch Revises Redco's Outlook to Positive

HONG KONG, July 29, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - REDCO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED (the "Group" or the "Company"; stock code: 1622.HK) is pleased to announce that the international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised the Company's outlook to Positive from Stable.

Fitch indicates in its report that the Outlook revision reflects the Company's consistent growth in its sales and scale, as well as its geographical diversification. Fitch believes that the Company can maintain a low leverage ratio as the company continues to boost its land bank size to sustain rising contracted sales, and the company has saleable resources for around four years of development. Fitch has maintained the Group's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at "B".

In 1H2020, the Group registered record-high contracted sales of RMB13.02 billion with year-on-year growth of 19.3%. This indicates the Group has successfully resumed the construction and sales of properties while maintaining prudent operations after the pandemic, assuring the market of its sales performance for 2H2020 with high certainty. Additionally, multiple top-tier international financial institutes are optimistic about the Group's business and comments that Redco's has a sound credit profile and refinancing risks are controllable. As of the end of 2019, the Company had a land bank presence of 89 projects over 25 cities, amounted to 14.6 million sq. m. of GFA which included core regions such as Nanchang, Tianjin, Jinan and the Greater Bay Area. The Company's quality products, ample land bank, and outstanding leverage ratio allowed the Company to achieve high growth during the pandemic.

The Group provides a wide variety of products, ranging from residential buildings, office buildings, to commercial buildings and hotels which are under four product lines, i.e. "Yong", "Jun", "Yue", and "Hua" to cater home purchasers' individual needs. Also, benefiting from the Group's department of diversified business, the Company has the advantages in land acquisition channels and costs, which, coupled with a premium product mix and relatively stable costs, the Group has transitioned into a fast-churn model developer while maintaining a stable and healthy gross profit margin. Meanwhile, the Group has launched an online house purchase platform "Redco UG" to create a new model of sales and introduce the "New Oriental Green Architecture" concept to diversify its product differentiation and advance the quality growth of the Group.

About REDCO PROPERTITIES GROUP LIMITED
The Group is an integrated property developer focusing on property development with efforts in diverse business portfolio including health care, commercial properties, technology, property management, culture tourism and education. The Group has been upholding the brand philosophy of "quality architecture lays the foundation of quality life" and has successfully entered the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim, as well as high-value and high-growth areas such as Wuhan and Nanchang through its sound and pragmatic approach to business, forward-looking investment strategy, quality products and high operational efficiency. The Group successfully entered the Australian market in 2016. To date, the Group has made into the list of China's top 100 developers and continued to expand rapidly, becoming a leading property developer with high competitiveness and a reputable brand image. In January 2014, the Group was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.




July 29, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Injective Protocol Raises $2.6M For Decentralized Derivatives Exchange Protocol  
July 29, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Fitch Revises Redco's Outlook to Positive  
July 29, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu: Notice of Changes to Business Segments  
July 28, 2020 17:51 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Large-Scale Investment in Mizushima Plant to Manufacture New Electric Kei-cars  
July 28, 2020 15:28 HKT/SGT
Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc. Announces Expansion  
July 28, 2020 12:54 HKT/SGT
NEC and Realeyes Announce Strategic Alliance in Emotion Analysis Solutions  
July 28, 2020 11:31 HKT/SGT
Theragen Bio analyzes Korea's largest COVID-19 patient and coronavirus genomic data  
July 28, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Its Mid-Term Business Plan, Small but Beautiful, to Achieve Cost Rationalization and Profitability Enhancement for Sustainable Growth  
July 28, 2020 08:04 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Announces Esmeralda Agreement with Mexican Health Care Workers Union for up to USD$142 Million per Year of Annual Product Sales  
July 28, 2020 07:00 HKT/SGT
Redsun Services Group Limited Announces Positive Profit Alert for 2020 Interim  
July 27, 2020 22:10 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
19  -  21   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       