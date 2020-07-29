Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Injective Protocol Injective Protocol Raises $2.6M For Decentralized Derivatives Exchange Protocol Prominent Institutional Investors Back Decentralized Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange

NEW YORK, NY, July 29, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Injective Protocol, a fully decentralized derivatives exchange protocol, has raised $2.6 million dollars in a seed funding round led by Pantera Capital with participation from world renowned institutional investors including QCP's investment arm QCP Soteria, Axia8 Ventures, and OK's strategic investment partner K42.







Injective Protocol aims to solve critical scalability and user experience bottlenecks that trouble decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Beyond providing working capital, the new strategic investors will also provide liquidity solutions for the decentralized exchange as well as support Injective Protocol's business development and market brand recognition internationally.



Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital, commented on Injective Protocol:



"Injective Protocol scalably brings advanced derivatives capabilities to DeFi while being uncompromisingly decentralized. We see Injective as a strong contender to expand DeFi beyond just Ethereum power users and to serve as an integral layer ushering the new dawn of decentralized derivatives."



Selected as one of the eight projects to join the Binance Labs Incubation Program in 2018, Injective Protocol has sought to improve the poor liquidity, high latency and lack of compelling product offerings that characterized decentralized exchanges. Today, Injective Protocol's Layer-2 derivatives exchange protocol provides a fully decentralized, trustless, and front-running resistant exchange protocol that improves the experience of decentralized derivatives trading.



The fresh round of funding arrives in time as the team gears up for mainnet launch and token issuance in the later half of this year.



The disclosed list of investors for the round includes Pantera Capital, QCP Soteria, K42, Axia8 Ventures, Boxone Ventures, Bitlink Capital, BitScale, Krypital Group, The Cabin Capital, and Innovating Capital.



About Injective Protocol



Founded in 2018, Injective Protocol is a fully decentralized, front-running resistant layer-2 decentralized exchange protocol. The protocol is based on the Cosmos-SDK and Ethereum network that integrates a verifiable delay function (VDF) to prevent trade manipulation and front-running. The company was incubated by Binance Labs.



For More Information:

Website: http://www.injectiveprotocol.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InjectiveLabs

Medium: http://medium.com/injective-labs/

Telegram: https://t.me/joininjective

Press Contact: [email protected]





July 29, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Investment

Sectors: Investors/Exchanges, FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech/Chains

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Injective Protocol June 12, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT WOOTRADE Announces Strategic Partnership with Injective Protocol More news >> News Alerts