Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 30, 2020
Thursday, 30 July 2020, 12:38 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota's Global Sales Recover to 84% of Previous Year's Level in June 2020
RAV4 Sales Reach Approx. 426,000 Units in First Half, A Record High Among Toyota Models

Toyota City, Japan, July 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to June 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

June 2020

Sales Results

Toyota
- Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Ninth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Ninth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

Toyota
- Worldwide production: Sixth consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
- Worldwide production: Ninth consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Thirteenth consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Toyota
- Seventh consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
- Seventh consecutive month of decrease

For January to June 2020

Sales Results

Toyota
- Worldwide sales: First decrease in four years
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years
- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years

Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: First decrease in four years
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years
- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years

Production Results

Toyota
- Worldwide production: First decrease in two years
- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two years
- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years

Consolidated
- Worldwide production: First decrease in two years
- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in four years
- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years

Exports Results

Toyota
- First decrease in four years

Consolidated
- First decrease in four years

For the full press release, visit https://bit.ly/30cW2KA.


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

July 30, 2020 12:38 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
July 28, 2020 12:54 HKT/SGT
Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc. Announces Expansion
July 10, 2020 16:22 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program
July 9, 2020 09:59 HKT/SGT
"Corolla Meets SUV"--Toyota Unveils Corolla Cross in Thailand, The New Compact SUV with Strength and Functionality to the Corolla Series
July 6, 2020 12:37 HKT/SGT
Toyota Reproduces and Sells Spare Parts for 2000GT
July 1, 2020 12:48 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Acceleration Suppression System
June 30, 2020 12:51 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches Stamping-Type Plating Machine that Significantly Reduces Environmental Impact and Transforms Plating Process
June 29, 2020 13:22 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2020
June 29, 2020 13:08 HKT/SGT
SPARX Group Establishes Space Frontier Fund
June 22, 2020 16:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Adjustments to Domestic Production in July 2020 (as of June 22)
June 17, 2020 13:24 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Model Harrier in Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       