Thursday, 30 July 2020, 12:38 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota's Global Sales Recover to 84% of Previous Year's Level in June 2020 RAV4 Sales Reach Approx. 426,000 Units in First Half, A Record High Among Toyota Models

Toyota City, Japan, July 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to June 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.



June 2020



Sales Results



Toyota

- Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Ninth consecutive month of decrease

- Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease



Consolidated

- Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Ninth consecutive month of decrease

- Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease



Production Results



Toyota

- Worldwide production: Sixth consecutive month of decrease

- Production inside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease

- Production outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decrease



Consolidated

- Worldwide production: Ninth consecutive month of decrease

- Production inside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease

- Production outside of Japan: Thirteenth consecutive month of decrease



Exports Results



Toyota

- Seventh consecutive month of decrease



Consolidated

- Seventh consecutive month of decrease



For January to June 2020



Sales Results



Toyota

- Worldwide sales: First decrease in four years

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years

- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years



Consolidated

- Worldwide sales: First decrease in four years

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years

- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four years



Production Results



Toyota

- Worldwide production: First decrease in two years

- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two years

- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years



Consolidated

- Worldwide production: First decrease in two years

- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in four years

- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years



Exports Results



Toyota

- First decrease in four years



Consolidated

- First decrease in four years



For the full press release, visit https://bit.ly/30cW2KA.





