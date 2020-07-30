Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, July 30, 2020
Thursday, 30 July 2020, 14:26 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in China

TOKYO, July 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2020 and the first half of the calendar year (January-June 2020).

World Production

June 2020
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 10th consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.

The First Half of Calendar Year 2020
- Production in Japan for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five years (since the first six months of 2015).
- Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since the first sixth months of 2019).
- Production worldwide for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five years (since the first six months of 2015).

Sales in the Japanese market

June 2020
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
- Fit was the industry?s fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of June 2020 with sales of 9,016 units. Freed was the industry's seventh best-selling car with sales of 5,595 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of June 2020 with sales of 15,557 units.

The First Half of Calendar Year 2020
- Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years (since the first six months of 2016).
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2018).
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years (since the first six months of 2016).
- Fit was the industry's third best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 50,029 units.
- Freed was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 38,843 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 101,454 units.
- N-WGN was the industry's eighth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 34,083 units.

Exports from Japan

June 2020
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.

The First Half of Calendar Year 2020
- Total exports from Japan for the first six months of 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three years (since the first six months of 2017).

For the full press release, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2020/c200730eng.html.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

