TOKYO, July 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2020 and the first half of the calendar year (January-June 2020).



World Production



June 2020

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 10th consecutive month.

- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.

- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.



The First Half of Calendar Year 2020

- Production in Japan for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five years (since the first six months of 2015).

- Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since the first sixth months of 2019).

- Production worldwide for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five years (since the first six months of 2015).



Sales in the Japanese market



June 2020

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.

- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.

- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.

- Fit was the industry?s fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of June 2020 with sales of 9,016 units. Freed was the industry's seventh best-selling car with sales of 5,595 units.

- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of June 2020 with sales of 15,557 units.



The First Half of Calendar Year 2020

- Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years (since the first six months of 2016).

- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2018).

- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years (since the first six months of 2016).

- Fit was the industry's third best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 50,029 units.

- Freed was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 38,843 units.

- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 101,454 units.

- N-WGN was the industry's eighth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 34,083 units.



Exports from Japan



June 2020

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.



The First Half of Calendar Year 2020

- Total exports from Japan for the first six months of 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three years (since the first six months of 2017).



