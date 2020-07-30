|
TOKYO, July 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for June 2020 and for January through June 2020 are summarized below.
I. Production
1. Domestic Production
(1) June 2020
Mazda's domestic production volume in June 2020 decreased 59.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in June 2020]
CX-5: 16,804 units (down 56.3% year on year)
CX-3: 4,934 units (down 39.5%)
MAZDA3: 3,397 units (down 76.1%)
(2) January through June 2020
Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2020 decreased 44.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2020]
CX-5: 116,722 units (down 49.3% year on year)
MAZDA3: 42,574 units (down 56.5%)
CX-30: 32,449 units (up 3740.1%)
2. Overseas Production
(1) June 2020
Mazda's overseas production volume in June 2020 increased 6.4% year on year, reflecting increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in June 2020]
CX-30: 10,085 units
MAZDA3: 7,929 units (up 4.4%)
MAZDA6: 5,627 units (up 69.9%)
(2) January through June 2020
Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2020 decreased 11.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2020]
MAZDA3: 51,071 units (down 15.9% year on year)
CX-30: 49,456 units
MAZDA6: 22,702 units (up 54.9%)
II. Domestic Sales
(1) June 2020
Mazda's domestic sales volume in June 2020 decreased 23.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (up 0.2 points year on year), with a 1.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.0% total market share (unchanged).
[Domestic sales of key models in June 2020]
MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 1,925 units (down 31.6% year on year)
CX-30: 1,389 units
MAZDA3: 1,188 units (down 34.9%)
(2) January through June 2020
Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2020 decreased 14.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (up 0.4 points), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged) and a 4.0% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).
[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2020]
CX-30: 15,929 units
MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 14,916 units (down 27.3% year on year)
CX-5: 12,649 units (down 37.4%)
III. Exports
(1) June 2020
Mazda's export volume in June 2020 decreased 55.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in June 2020]
CX-5: 17,622 units (down 52.5 % year on year)
CX-3: 5,119 units (down 39.3%)
MAZDA3: 4,120 units (down 70.7%)
(2) January through June 2020
Mazda's export volume in the period from January through June 2020 decreased 48.2% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.
[Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2020]
CX-5: 105,270 units (down 49.3% year on year)
MAZDA3: 34,105 units (down 61.5%)
CX-30: 18,760 units (up 16650.0%)
IV. Global Sales
(1) June 2020
Mazda's global sales volume in June 2020 decreased 11.0% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, Europe and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in June 2020]
CX-5: 31,916 units (down 16.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 20,873 units (down 20.2%)
CX-30: 14,862 units
(2) January through June 2020
Mazda's global sales volume in the period from January through June 2020 decreased 25.1% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in the period from January through June 2020]
CX-5: 157,789 units (down 30.3% year on year)
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 109,867 units (down 31.8%)
CX-30: 75,486 units
For the full press release, visit https://bit.ly/3hNbNOu.
About Mazda
Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com
