|
|
|
|
YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, announced on April 24, 2020, that it will change its name to "Mitsubishi Power, Ltd." in conjunction with the transfer of shares in MHPS held by Hitachi, Ltd. to MHI. The date of the company name change, which was not fixed at that time, is on the schedule below.
Since its founding, MHPS has steadily improved its strength in three core areas: technology, comprehensive engineering, and after-sales servicing so as to respond to the needs of customers and society. The Company also continues to successfully achieve global business expansion. In this way, the Company is able to provide products of superlative quality and reliability, deliver projects around the world, and consistently meet user needs.
Under its new name, Mitsubishi Power, as one of the core subsidiaries of MHI Group, offers cutting-edge technologies and energy solutions for the power industry, supporting affordable and reliable power supplies in regions throughout the world. Further, by providing world-leading technologies, Mitsubishi Power is a key participant in creating a decarbonized, sustainable economy, helping to solve the challenges facing our global society.
Date of the Change of Company Name: September 1, 2020
Group Companies: The names of some Group companies in China and India, which had not been determined previously, have been decided as shown in the attachment.
See MHPS' Group Companies Name: https://www.mhps.com/news/pdf/20200731.pdf
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).
For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.
July 31, 2020 15:02 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
|May 20, 2020 09:09 HKT/SGT
|
MHPS Captures Global Gas Turbine Market Share Leadership Again
|Apr 24, 2020 12:59 HKT/SGT
|
MHPS Announces New Company Name "Mitsubishi Power"
|Apr 22, 2020 17:18 HKT/SGT
|
MHPS Receives Order from Taiwan Power Company for Steam Turbine Facilities for the Datan Power Plant
|Apr 14, 2020 12:48 HKT/SGT
|
MHPS Receives Order from China's Baotou Steel for Two Blast Furnace Gas-fired Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC) Power Generating Units
|Apr 9, 2020 12:09 HKT/SGT
|
MHPS: Second Commercial-use MEGAMIE System Begins Operations at HAZAMA ANDO Technical Research Institute
|Apr 2, 2020 10:05 HKT/SGT
|
MHPS: World's Most Efficient Power Plant is Synced to the Grid and Operating at Full Load, Ahead of Schedule
|Mar 31, 2020 14:34 HKT/SGT
|
MHPS, MHIENG and MGC Selected to Conduct Research on Effective Recycling of CO2 to Produce Methanol
|Mar 25, 2020 11:19 HKT/SGT
|
MHPS to Introduce MHPS-TOMONI Digital Solutions for Geothermal Power Plant in Mexico
|Mar 18, 2020 15:21 HKT/SGT
|
MHPS: JERA Power Anegasaki Orders Three Cutting-Edge 1,650 deg C MHPS M701JAC-type GTCC Power Generating Facilities
|Feb 21, 2020 15:07 HKT/SGT
|
MHPS Receives 12 Year Maintenance Service Extension for the BLCP Power Station in Thailand
|More news >>