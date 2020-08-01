|
|
|
|An artificial intelligence approach extracts how an aluminum alloy's contents and manufacturing process are related to specific mechanical properties.
|
Tsukuba, Japan, Aug 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Scientists in Japan have developed a machine learning approach that can predict the elements and manufacturing processes needed to obtain an aluminum alloy with specific, desired mechanical properties. The approach, published in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials, could facilitate the discovery of new materials.
|Aluminum alloys are lightweight, energy-saving materials which are used for various purposes, from welding materials for buildings to bicycle frames. (Credit: Jozef Polc via123rf)
Aluminum alloys are lightweight, energy-saving materials made predominantly from aluminum, but also contain other elements, such as magnesium, manganese, silicon, zinc and copper. The combination of elements and manufacturing process determines how resilient the alloys are to various stresses. For example, 5000 series aluminum alloys contain magnesium and several other elements and are used as a welding material in buildings, cars, and pressurized vessels. 7000 series aluminum alloys contain zinc, and usually magnesium and copper, and are most commonly used in bicycle frames.
Experimenting with various combinations of elements and manufacturing processes to fabricate aluminum alloys is time-consuming and expensive. To overcome this, Ryo Tamura and colleagues at Japan's National Institute for Materials Science and Toyota Motor Corporation developed a materials informatics technique that feeds known data from aluminum alloy databases into a machine learning model. This trains the model to understand relationships between alloys' mechanical properties and the different elements they are made of, as well as the type of heat treatment applied during manufacturing. Once the model is provided enough data, it can then predict what is required to manufacture a new alloy with specific mechanical properties. All this without the need for input or supervision from a human.
The model found, for example, 5000 series aluminum alloys that are highly resistant to stress and deformation can be made by increasing the manganese and magnesium content and reducing the aluminum content. "This sort of information could be useful for developing new materials, including alloys, that meet the needs of industry," says Tamura.
The model employs a statistical method, called Markov chain Monte Carlo, which uses algorithms to obtain information and then represent the results in graphs that facilitate the visualization of how the different variables relate. The machine learning approach can be made more reliable by inputting a larger dataset during the training process.
Further information
Ryo Tamura
National Institute for Materials Science
[email protected]
Paper: https://doi.org/10.1080/14686996.2020.1791676
About Science and Technology of Advanced Materials Journal
Open access journal STAM publishes outstanding research articles across all aspects of materials science, including functional and structural materials, theoretical analyses, and properties of materials.
Chikashi Nishimura
STAM Publishing Director
[email protected]
Press release distributed by ResearchSEA for Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.
Aug 1, 2020 03:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Metals/Mining, Nanotechnology, Science & Research, AI
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Science and Technology of Advanced Materials
|June 21, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
|
Let the robot swarms begin!
|Feb 28, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
Bringing the green revolution to electronics
|Feb 21, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
|
Gaining more control over fuel cell membranes
|Feb 13, 2020 01:00 HKT/SGT
|
Using bone's natural electricity to promote regeneration
|Feb 11, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
Combined data approach could accelerate development of new materials
|Feb 6, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
|
Measuring the wear and tear of metals
|Apr 16, 2019 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
Quantum dot imaging advances
|Mar 26, 2019 04:00 HKT/SGT
|
Electronics at the nanoscale: challenges and opportunities for making metal nanowires
|Mar 24, 2019 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
The Future of Stretchable Electronics
|Feb 7, 2019 20:00 HKT/SGT
|
Progress in Self-assembling Nanomaterials
|More news >>