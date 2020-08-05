Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd. TANAKA Selected in Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry's 2020 Global Niche Top Companies Recognized for TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo's leading share of the global market for fuel cell catalysts

TOKYO, Aug 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announced today that TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), which operates the TANAKA Precious Metals manufacturing business, has been selected and awarded by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) as one of its "Global Niche Top Companies Selection 100" (GNT Companies Selection 100) and has just received the certification.



Global Niche Top Companies Selection 100 certificate



Fuel cell catalysts



Companies selected in the GNT Companies Selection 100 are being recognized by METI for excelling in niche sectors of global markets or for being outstanding companies with businesses focused on parts or materials with increasing importance for supply chain in a changing international landscape. On June 30, 2020, METI announced the selection of 113 companies for its 2020 GNT Companies Selection 100. TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo was recognized and awarded a certificate in the materials and chemistry category for its catalyst products for fuel cells.



Development and Manufacture of Fuel Cell Catalysts by TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo



Electrode catalysts for fuel cells are materials that promote chemical reactions within fuel cells to turn hydrogen into water and electricity. Vehicles equipped with fuel cells (FCVs) are much more energy-efficient than vehicles that use energy from the combustion of gasoline or other fuels. Because there are no greenhouse gases (GHGs), such as carbon dioxide, emitted during use, FCVs are expected to provide benefits from the perspective of environmental conservation in particular. As a comprehensive manufacturer of precious metals, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo was an early developer of electrode catalysts that use platinum, with the belief that they can make a significant contribution to the fuel cell industry.



TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo specializes in customization to meet the needs of its customers. In collaboration with industry and academia, it has also maintained, for about 15 years, the leading share of the global market for electrode catalysts for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEFCs). In 2019, it expanded capacity at its FC Catalyst Development Center and enhanced production capabilities. As a result, it has built a system that will rapidly respond with stable supplies to increases in demand for electrode catalysts as the fuel cell market grows.



With the use of fuel cells becoming more widespread, demand for cost reductions and improved quality are also increasing, so TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo is continuing to develop related technologies, including the development of manufacturing processes and analysis technologies. Going forward, the company will continue to develop catalysts that improve the performance of fuel cells and reduce the use of precious metals in order to deliver products that contribute to a hydrogen society and help conserve the environment.



Reference: METI press release for the 2020 Global Niche Top Companies Selection 100

https://www.meti.go.jp/press/2020/06/20200630002/20200630002.html



TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Holding company of TANAKA Precious Metals)

Headquarters: 22F, Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Koichiro Tanaka, Representative Director & CEO

Founded: 1885

Incorporated: 1918*

Capital: 500 million yen

Employees in consolidated group: 5,138 (FY2019)

Employees: 221 (March 31, 2020)

Net sales of consolidated group: JPY 1,149,604 million (FY2019)

Main businesses of the group: The holding company at the center of TANAKA Precious Metals responsible for strategic and efficient group management and management guidance to group companies.

URL: https://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/

* TANAKA Holdings adopted a holding company structure on April 1, 2010.



TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

Headquarters: 22F, Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Koichiro Tanaka, Representative Director & CEO

Founded: 1885

Incorporated: 1918

Capital: 500 million yen

Employees: 2,393 (including overseas subsidiaries) (as of March 31, 2020)

Sales: JPY 992,679,879,000 (FY2019)

Main businesses: Manufacture, sales, import and export of precious metals (platinum, gold, silver, and others) and various types of industrial precious metals products.

URL: https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com



About TANAKA Precious Metals

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a diversified range of business activities focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and resources. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies within and outside Japan work together with unified cooperation between manufacturing, sales, and technological aspects to offer products and services. Additionally, to make further progress in globalization, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo welcomed Metalor Technologies International SA as a member of the Group in 2016.



As precious metal professionals, TANAKA Precious Metals will continue to contribute to the development of an enriching and prosperous society.



The five core companies that make up TANAKA Precious Metals are as follows.

-- TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (pure holding company)

-- TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

-- TANAKA Denshi Kogyo K.K.

-- Electroplating Engineers Of Japan, Limited

-- TANAKA Kikinzoku Jewerly K.K.



