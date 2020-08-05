Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 02:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Blockpass IDN Digital Identity Startup Blockpass Airdrops to be Distributed via Holdex

HONG KONG, Aug 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - KYC-as-a-service provider Blockpass (https://blockpass.org) announces that its series of community airdrops will be carried out through 'the home of Crypto' Holdex (https://holdex.io/). Holdex and Blockpass have been working together since May 2018 when the Blockpass KYC Connect identity solution was integrated into the Holdex tool suite, offering streamlined compliance services to Holdex customers. Showcasing its belief in Holdex's potential, Blockpass also invested in Holdex in July 2018.



Holdex is a startup that builds marketing automation and community-management tools for Blockchain applications, with a focus on aggregating knowledge on Crypto products in its unique marketplace. For Blockchain applications and service providers Holdex offers the ability to conduct community-building campaigns using both off-chain and on-chain tools, from managing content like announcements, help articles, and questions-and-answers from the community, to facilitating airdrops and fundraising - solutions which need the right balance between security, compliance, and ease-of-use.



Blockpass provides a KYC verification SaaS to businesses that operate in regulated industries and an increasingly remote world where trust needs to be verified digitally. Through the Blockpass digital identity protocol, end-users can easily create a verified portable identity that can be re-used to onboard with any service in minutes. Blockpass' unique token, PASS token, is a utility token which facilitates the working of the Blockpass ecosystem and the growth of its user base by rewarding both businesses and individuals that use the platform.



Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass, said: "It's great to be carrying out more work in partnership with our long-standing friends and partners at Holdex. Given we share so many goals and priorities, it was only natural that we approached them to conduct our community airdrops as we seek to spread the benefits of PASS tokens to a wider audience in as fair a manner as possible."



Vadim Zolotokrylin, CEO of Holdex, added: "We are excited to carry out the PASS token airdrop! The current pandemic has only served to highlight the importance of digital identity technology, so we are proud to share PASS with the Crypto community and increase awareness of a better way to carry out KYC/AML, a major source of frustration for many users and drop off for many Blockchain businesses. By facilitating this airdrop for Blockpass we firmly believe we are ultimately aiding in the adoption of decentralized technology."



The services of Blockpass and Holdex are increasingly important in a world where working remotely and enabling global markets are becoming the norm in the Covid pandemic. The importance of privacy and security whilst enabling regulatory compliance is paramount to both companies, and they are constantly developing and expanding to provide the best possible experience for users and businesses.



About Blockpass



Blockpass is a unique, reusable digital identity (DID) solution for organizations that participate in regulated industries and in the increasingly remote business environment where trust needs to be verified digitally. Blockpass offers an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks through a seamless merchant dashboard that is setup immediately with pay-as-you-go and no initial fee. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. In response to the Covid pandemic, Blockpass recently developed a digital certificate service for Covid infection and antibody verification testing.



About Holdex



Holdex is the home of Crypto. At Holdex we build user-satisfaction tools for Blockchain applications to automate their marketing and community-management. We also provide to Crypto users a community-curated knowledge market with all their favorite Blockchain apps. Crypto users can deepen their involvement in Crypto by browsing our knowledge market and participating in discussions. At Holdex, we strive to make the Crypto community ever stronger and closer so that together we can accelerate Blockchain adoption and finally make the world a more open and inclusive place.







