Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 10:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation: R&D on Use of CO2 in Concrete

TOKYO, Aug 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation is pleased to announce that its proposal for researching and developing new ways to use CO2 in the production of concrete has been selected for the NEDO grant project that encompasses technological developments in the areas of carbon-recycling.


R and D Areas


R&D on Use of CO2 in Concrete

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that its proposal for researching and developing new ways to use CO2 in the production of concrete has been selected for the NEDO1 grant project that encompasses technological developments in the areas of carbon-recycling.

Carbon-recycling technologies make effective use of CO2 emissions captured from steel mills, power plants, cement manufacturing plants, and other facilities to create value-added products. They are being developed as a means to help address climate change. Having recognized their potential, MC is working on those that inject CO2 into concrete, where it becomes mineralized and permanently embedded. Concrete is an essential material for civil engineering and construction projects, and its global market is growing.

Most of the current carbon-recycling technologies are mainly used for a limited scope of unreinforced concrete, such as concrete blocks, so the challenge now is to enhance their mineralization capabilities and broaden their applications.

This joint endeavor between MC, Kajima Corporation, and Chugoku Electric Power Co.,Inc. aims to improve these technologies so that they can also be applied to the reinforced and cast-in-place concretes used in building construction.

MC has already been involved in the development of concrete projects that take advantage of carbon-recycling, including a zero-emission, ecological concrete called CO2-SUICOM2.
CCUS3 technology including Carbon-recycling is an excellent opportunity for MC to leverage its strengths, as collaborations are essential across industries that both emit and use CO2. By developing such businesses, MC will realize its vision of simultaneously generating economic, societal, and environmental value.

Please refer to the attached document for details: https://bit.ly/39WzyAO


About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods.

For more information on Mitsubishi Corporation, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/.

Aug 5, 2020 10:13 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation (TSE: 8058)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation
July 14, 2020 08:51 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Coporation: Initiation of "Technology Development for Para-xylene Production from CO2"
June 30, 2020 11:40 HKT/SGT
NTT Anode Energy and Mitsubishi Corporation Agree to Study Cooperation in the Energy Sector Business
June 2, 2020 13:54 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and NTT complete investment in HERE Technologies
May 21, 2020 14:34 HKT/SGT
'e5 Consortium' Established to Promote Zero-Emission Electric Vessel
Mar 30, 2020 15:28 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES Agree to Strategic Partnership in Facility Management Business
Mar 30, 2020 11:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES Agree to Strategic Partnership in Facility Management Business
Mar 25, 2020 16:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Chubu to acquire Dutch Energy Supply Company "Eneco"
Mar 13, 2020 08:09 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Establishment of PeptiGrowth Inc. for Development and Commercialization of Peptide Alternatives to Growth Factors for Cell Culture
Feb 28, 2020 06:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Chubu Electric Power Consortium Named Preferred Bidder for Offshore Transmission Asset in the UK
Feb 25, 2020 14:16 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and CRISP HD Agree to Business Alliance and Acquisition of Third-Party Shares
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       