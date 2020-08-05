Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 10:13 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation Mitsubishi Corporation: R&D on Use of CO2 in Concrete

TOKYO, Aug 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation is pleased to announce that its proposal for researching and developing new ways to use CO2 in the production of concrete has been selected for the NEDO grant project that encompasses technological developments in the areas of carbon-recycling.



R and D Areas



R&D on Use of CO2 in Concrete



Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that its proposal for researching and developing new ways to use CO2 in the production of concrete has been selected for the NEDO1 grant project that encompasses technological developments in the areas of carbon-recycling.



Carbon-recycling technologies make effective use of CO2 emissions captured from steel mills, power plants, cement manufacturing plants, and other facilities to create value-added products. They are being developed as a means to help address climate change. Having recognized their potential, MC is working on those that inject CO2 into concrete, where it becomes mineralized and permanently embedded. Concrete is an essential material for civil engineering and construction projects, and its global market is growing.



Most of the current carbon-recycling technologies are mainly used for a limited scope of unreinforced concrete, such as concrete blocks, so the challenge now is to enhance their mineralization capabilities and broaden their applications.



This joint endeavor between MC, Kajima Corporation, and Chugoku Electric Power Co.,Inc. aims to improve these technologies so that they can also be applied to the reinforced and cast-in-place concretes used in building construction.



MC has already been involved in the development of concrete projects that take advantage of carbon-recycling, including a zero-emission, ecological concrete called CO2-SUICOM2.

CCUS3 technology including Carbon-recycling is an excellent opportunity for MC to leverage its strengths, as collaborations are essential across industries that both emit and use CO2. By developing such businesses, MC will realize its vision of simultaneously generating economic, societal, and environmental value.



Please refer to the attached document for details: https://bit.ly/39WzyAO





About Mitsubishi Corporation



Mitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods.



For more information on Mitsubishi Corporation, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/.



Aug 5, 2020 10:13 HKT/SGT

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation (TSE: 8058)

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Engineering

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

