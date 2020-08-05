Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 15:09 HKT/SGT
Source: Denso
DENSO Establishes Pittsburgh Innovation Lab to Accelerate Automated Driving R&D
- New R&D Center is DENSO's six bolsters its commitment to advancing new technologies for enhanced mobility -

KARIYA, JAPAN, Aug 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced it has established the Pittsburgh Innovation Lab, a new U.S. R&D center designed to strengthen open innovation and enhance technology development that enables automated driving. DENSO began operations in Pittsburgh in July 2020.




Map of DENSO's R&D activities


DENSO's development of automated driving technologies stems from its broader mission to offer safe and secure means of transportation for all people globally. At the Pittsburgh Innovation Lab, the company will conduct research to achieve Level-4 automated driving and develop the elemental technologies, including AI, to make it possible. The lab will work in collaboration with local universities and companies in Pittsburgh, which is a growing tech hub.

In recent years, DENSO has established six advanced R&D centers in four countries (U.S., Israel, Canada, and Finland) and promoted open innovation activities with universities, research institutes and startups. Together, these DENSO R&D centers and collaborative projects give the company unique opportunities to attract top talent, rapidly identify and work with new partners, and develop the solutions that will make future mobility cleaner, greener and more efficient for all.


About Denso

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3% of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

Aug 5, 2020 15:09 HKT/SGT
Source: Denso
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

