Source: Kidsland International Holdings Limited Kidsland LEGO Certified Online Store Records Strong Sales on First Day of Operationa, Turnover Exceeds HK$4 Million in Single Day Seamless Online and Offline Integration

Physical Stores Also Deliver Satisfactory Performance

HONG KONG, Aug 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Kidsland International Holdings Limited ("Kidsland" or the "Group"; stock code: 2122), the largest toy retailer in China, is pleased to announce that its newly launched Hong Kong LEGO certified online store (http://LEGO.kidslandgroup.com) recorded strong sales on the first day of operation, with turnover exceeded HK$4 million in just one day.



Kidsland's newly opened LEGO® certified online store in Hong Kong records single-day sales of over HK$4 million, with special edition new products selling particularly well.



The Group launched its Hong Kong LEGO certified online store at 11:00 am on 3 August, offering the most comprehensive LEGO product ranges and exclusive promotions to customers. The store received enthusiastic response and recorded excellent sales performance on the first day of operation. Special edition new products, including 21323 Grand Piano and 71374 Nintendo Entertainment System, as well as the brand new LEGO Super Mario series and LEGO ART series were the bestselling performers, with the 21323 series quickly selling out following its release.



To celebrate the opening of the Hong Kong LEGO certified online store, the Group will be offering free delivery service to all purchases made within the first two weeks of the store opening. The first 300 customers will also be given a pair of Mickey & Minnie keychains. The Group hopes to bring joy to all customers who make purchases through its online store, as well as provide one more reason for people to stay at home and enjoy brick building.



LEGO online store represents a milestone for Kidsland in forming an O2O omnichannel that offers more comprehensive shopping experiences to customers and members. Also, the membership for its brick-and-mortar and online stores are interconnected, so that they can enjoy the same privileges when visiting the five LEGO certified stores and the online store, thus giving full play to the omnichannel experience. Compared with the last corresponding period, the five LEGO certified stores under the Group have performed satisfactorily in August. The initial success suggests that the Group's strategy to create a seamless O2O shopping experience is correct.



About Kidsland International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2122)

Kidsland International Holdings Limited ("Kidsland" or "the Group") is engaged in retail, wholesale, e-commerce and brand operation of toys and infant products in China. As the largest toy retailer in China, it has near 20 years of industrial experience. The Group owns the most comprehensive online and offline sales network in China. Currently, its selfoperated offline retail system includes "kidsland Toy Store", "Babyland Infant and Kid Toy and Product Store", "LEGO Certified Store" and "FAO Schwarz".



