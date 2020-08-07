Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, August 7, 2020
WhiteBit Launches Margin Trading With 5x Leverage, More Options Coming Soon

TALLINN, EE, Aug 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The promising fiat-to-crypto exchange in Europe, WhiteBit, has recently launched margin trading with 5x leverage on the BTC/USDT pair. This is a proud milestone for the Whitebit team after previously they only had spot trading features on the platform. For its margin trading offering, WhiteBit won't stop at BTC/USDT. They also plan to introduce other pairing options as well as higher leverage (up to x25 leverage) in the near future.

WhiteBit is well known for its traditional offerings to European traders. As of now, you can trade crypto assets against Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH), Russian Ruble (RUB), Euro (EUR) and Turkish Lira (TL) on WhiteBit. The exchange plans to include these fiat pairs on their margin trading offerings. That means you will soon be able to trade BTC against EUR or RUB with up to x25 leverage. Something that you can't find in other crypto exchanges.

The Growing Popularity Of WhiteBit

WhiteBit was launched in December 2018. It already has over 180,000 users, with 35,000 of them being active on a daily basis. It has grown significantly in a very short time. WhiteBit's ambition doesn't stop at just fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto transactions. It also wants to capture the margin trading market, and it will introduce other various trading options for its users.

For your information, WhiteBit has the European Exchange and Custody Licenses. It has obeyed the KYC and AML requirements in Europe, something that many bigger exchanges couldn't get. European traders can easily trade on WhiteBit with extra peace of mind.

WhiteBit also offers P2P instant transaction codes, staking possibility, and they even integrate Dash's InstantSend features for quick crypto deposits and withdrawals.

As of today, WhiteBit offers more than 120 spot trading pairs, including smaller altcoins. There are not many fiat-to-crypto exchanges that provide various different altcoins in their crypto-to-crypto offerings.

WhiteBit's success can be attributed to its security approach. WhiteBit stores 95% of all crypto assets in cold wallets. And despite using cold wallets to store its users' funds, WhiteBit is still able to process every crypto withdrawal within minutes, 24/7.

Margin Trading Makes WhiteBit The Perfect All-In-One Solution

In Europe, many crypto traders have been using different crypto exchanges for different purposes. They use one crypto exchange for fiat on/off-ramp and then they switch to another exchange for spot trading. When the same traders want to tap into margin trading, they have to use yet another crypto exchange.

WhiteBit has the right ambition to be the all-in-one solution for everything. It has the perfect fiat-to-crypto offering, a wide selection of altcoins on their spot trading, and now they try to be the best and most effective margin trading platform as well.

As mentioned above, BTC/USDT is already available at x5 leverage at WhiteBit. Soon they will introduce many more trading pairs and increase the maximum leverage to x25. While other platforms are sitting in their own comfort zone and don't improve much, WhiteBit always tries to push itself to its limit and it keeps expanding to include new crypto offerings for its users.

Learn More About WhiteBit Margin Trading:
https://medium.com/whitebit/margin-trading-is-here-259c45620b83

Artem Gordadze
[email protected]
https://whitebit.com/


