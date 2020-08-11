Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

TALLINN, EE, Aug 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - WhiteBIT, a central European fiat-to-crypto digital currency exchange, has launched margin trading on its BTC/USDT platform, initially at a 5x leverage. This is an important milestone for WhiteBIT, which plans to introduce further pairing options, as well as higher (to 25x) leverage, in the near future.



We currently trade crypto assets against Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH), Russian Ruble (RUB), Euro (EUR) and Turkish Lira (TL). WhiteBIT hopes to include these fiat pairs in its margin offering, meaning you will soon be able to trade BTC against EUR or RUB with up to 25x leverage. Something you won't find on other cryptoexchanges.



WhiteBIT's Growing Popularity



WhiteBIT launched in December 2018. Already having 180,000+ users, with 35,000 active on a daily basis, we have grown significantly in a short period of time. But our ambitions aren't satisfied with fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto transactions, we want to capture the margin trading market, and will rapidly introduce new trading options to our users.



WhiteBIT also offers P2P instant transaction codes, staking possibilities, and even integrates Dash InstantSend features for quick crypto deposits and withdrawals. WhiteBIT offers more than 120 spot trading pairs, including smaller altcoins.



WhiteBIT has European Exchange and Custody Licenses, and follows European KYC and AML requirements. However, our success can be attributed to our security; we store 95% of all crypto assets in cold wallets. Yet despite using cold wallets to store users' funds, WhiteBIT still processes every crypto withdrawal within minutes, 24/7.



Margin Trading Makes WhiteBIT an All-In-One Solution



European crypto traders have been using different crypto exchanges for different purposes. WhiteBIT aspires to be an all-in-one solution. It has a perfect fiat-to-crypto offering, a wide selection of altcoins to spot trade, and it now has the most effective margin trading platform as well.



BTC/USDT is already available at 5x leverage, and soon we will increase trading pairs to 25x leverage. Other platforms may dwell in their own comfort zone, but WhiteBIT pushes itself to the max, continuing to expand its new crypto offerings for its users.



Learn more about WhiteBIT Margin Trading at https://medium.com/whitebit/margin-trading-is-here-259c45620b83



