Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition winners revealed
Champion's earrings demonstrate creative take on this year's theme

HONG KONG, Aug 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The results of the 21st Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition have been announced, with designer Lee Wing-yan, sponsored by Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, taking the top prize with her entry "Freedom and Bondage". The main design element of her earrings is a group of flying doves breaking free from their tethers to reclaim their freedom. Ms Lee took the Best of Show Award & Craftsmanship and Technology Award in the Open Group in recognition of her excellence in jewellery design and craftsmanship. The theme for this year's Jewellery Design Competition was "Relative, Compatible".


The judging panel comprising: Kwong's Art Jewellery Trading Company & My Jewelry Founder Mark Ho; Co-Wear Int'l Ltd Design Director Hidy Ng; Vice Chairman, the Board of Trustees, Wai Yin Association Anne Heung; Headragon Ltd Director Pinky Seung, katetsui.com Founder Kate Tsui; DORIS KATH Creative Director Doris Kath Chan; and Ka Shing Jewellery Designer Robin Lai (L-R).


Another Best of Show Award winner in the Open Group was designer Tang Yuk-ying, sponsored by C.S.S. Jewellery Co. Limited, who created "The Harmony of Sea and Land" using blue and yellow ribbons to represent the symbiosis between ocean and land. Her creative and delicate bracelet expresses how having an open mind and loving heart allows people to live in harmony. Designer Chareine Lee, sponsored by Charente Fine Jewelry, also won a Best of Show Award in the Open Group with her entry "Eternity". Her meticulous pendant shaped as a set of unique gears represents the "eternity of time".

In the Student Group, Chung King-wai from the Hong Kong Design Institute created an exceptional pendant to take the top place. His entry "Metal and Wood" is a simple yet striking design combining two contrasting materials that reflects the competition's theme. Hattie Chan from the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong with her entry "Coral" and Law Yuen-kwan from the Hong Kong Design Institute with her entry "Victoria" were joint first runners-up in the Student Group.

The Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition is jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Jewellers' & Goldsmiths' Association, Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers' Association and the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China. This year was the 21st edition of the competition which, over the past two decades, has served to identify many budding talents and promote Hong Kong jewellery products to an international audience.

The latest edition of the competition received around 160 entries. After screening by a panel of seven judges, the winning entries in the Open and Student groups were announced.

Organised by the HKTDC, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will take place from 1 to 5 March 2021 at AsiaWorld-Expo while the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will be held from 3 to 7 March 2021 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The 22nd Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition, with the theme "Light. Shadow", is now open for application. For more details please refer to https://bit.ly/3gl2bJX

Fair websites:
Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show: https://hkdgp.hktdc.com
Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: https://hkjewellery.hktdc.com
Photo download: https://bit.ly/3fLFFdp


About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

Contact: 
Janet Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4369, Email: [email protected]


