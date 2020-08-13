Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 13, 2020
Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces 2020 2Q Consolidated Financial Results

TOKYO, Aug 12, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2020 2Q consolidated financial results.

- 2020 Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summary
https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2020-2q.pdf

The Company also issued the following supporting release:

- SDK Revises Forecast of Consolidated Performance for Full-year 2020
www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/news/2020/20200812_sdknewsrelease_e.pdf


About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Contact: 
Showa Denko K.K., IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3323


