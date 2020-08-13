Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 13, 2020
Thursday, 13 August 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
PJSCB Orient Finans to start accepting JCB across the Republic of Uzbekistan

Tokyo & Tashkent, Aug 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., and PJSCB Orient Finans are pleased to announce the start of JCB merchant acquiring operations across Uzbekistan. PJSCB Orient Finans has become the first bank in Uzbekistan to launch merchant acquiring operations for JCB, Japan's only international payment brand.

Private Joint-Stock Commercial Bank "Orient Finans" (Orient Finans Bank) was founded in 2010 and it is a full-fledged universal financial institution in the banking services market in the Republic of Uzbekistan. The reliability of the bank's financial position is confirmed by the credit ratings of international and national rating agencies. Orient Finans Bank will start the acceptance of JCB to expand the possibilities of servicing the international payment cards.

JCB is one of the leading international payment brands, founded in Japan in 1961. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

After implementing merchant acquiring operations in autumn 2020, JCB cardholders traveling to Uzbekistan will be able to make payments comfortably at merchants using their JCB cards, as well as withdraw cash using the Bank's ATM network throughout the Republic of Uzbekistan.

This partnership will also allow merchants in the Orient Finans Bank acquiring network to gain new sales opportunities with the global financial brand through its traditional merchant acquiring and e-commerce transactions.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes over 34 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information: www.global.jcb/en/

About PJSCB "Orient Finans".

Private Joint-Stock Commercial Bank "Orient Finans" was founded in 2010 and is a full-fledged universal financial institution in the banking services market of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The bank actively cooperates with major financial institutions of the world. The presence of correspondent accounts in the largest international banks allows clients to quickly carry out international transactions and documentary operations.

Contacts
JCB
Kumiko Kida, Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: [email protected]

PJSCB "Orient Finans".
Gavhar Shamshiddinova
Marketing Department
Tel: +99 871-205-55-55
Email: [email protected]


Aug 13, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Cards/Payments
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
