  • Thursday, August 13, 2020
Thursday, 13 August 2020, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Huijing Holdings Limited Announces Positive Profit Alert for 2020 Interim
Expects net profit increase of not less than 40%

HONG KONG, Aug 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Huijing Holdings Company Limited ("Huijing Holdings" or the "Group"; Stock code: 9968), an integrated residential and commercial property developer in the PRC with a foothold in the Greater Bay Area, has today announced that it expects to record a period-on-period increase in net profit of not less than 40% for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Reporting Period").

Huijing Holdings recorded a substantial increase in net profit, which was mainly attributable to the increase in the revenue of the Group due to the increase in gross floor area delivered to buyers and share of profit of a joint venture.

Mr. Lun Rui Xiang, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Huijing Holdings, said, "Despite the challenging business environment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is really encouraging that the Group was able to move counter to the market and deliver brilliant results. This fully substantiates the validity of our strategy, which is to take full advantage of our layouts, land reserves, service capability and marketing efforts. Looking ahead, the Group will do its utmost to achieve its target of becoming a leading company that focuses on developing urban renewal projects in the real estate industry while considering cultural and tourism projects, health care towns, and scientific and technology innovation industrial towns as complementary concerns. In this way, the Group can consistently seize development opportunities in the market. The Group will also continue to accelerate business deployment in the Greater Bay Area, and strive to strengthen its overall competitiveness and create sustainable returns for its shareholders."




Aug 13, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

