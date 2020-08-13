Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 13, 2020
Thursday, 13 August 2020, 14:33 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation Releases Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 2020

TOKYO, Aug 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation reports revenues of ¥2,667.4 billion, a decrease of ¥1,273.9 billion, or 32% year over year. This was mainly due to decreased transaction volumes in the Petroleum business and the Steel business.

Gross profit was ¥379.7 billion, a decrease of ¥104.2 billion, or 22% year over year, mainly due to decreased market prices in the Australian metallurgical coal business and a decrease in franchise commissions from franchise stores in the convenience store business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses was ¥344.9 billion, a decrease of ¥9.8 billion, or 3% year over year, mainly due to reductions in business activities due to the impact of COVID-19.

Gains on investments decreased ¥6.0 billion, or 41% year over year, to ¥8.7 billion, mainly due to worsened fund evaluation profit and loss and the rebound from gains on sales due to asset replacements and business reorganization in the previous year.

Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and others remained nearly the same year over year at ¥1.3 billion.

Other income (expense)-net improved ¥7.6 billion, or 52% year over year, to an expense amount of ¥7.0 billion, mainly due to gains and losses related to foreign currency exchange.

Finance income decreased ¥32.3 billion, or 63% year over year, to ¥18.6 billion, mainly due to decreased dividend income from resource-related investments.

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method decreased ¥46.4 billion, or 76% year over year, to ¥14.8 billion, mainly due to impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and decreased vehicle sales in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.

As a result, profit before tax decreased ¥166.6 billion, or 75% year over year, to ¥56.0 billion. Accordingly, profit for the period decreased ¥124.5 billion, or 77% year over year, to ¥36.7 billion.

For the full report, visit https://bit.ly/3iFZ8NT.


About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods.

For more information on Mitsubishi Corporation, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/.

Aug 13, 2020 14:33 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation (TSE: 8058)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Energy, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation
Aug 11, 2020 08:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Commercial Operations Commence at Cameron LNG
Aug 6, 2020 12:36 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Trials of "KnowRoute", AI-Controlled On-Demand Bus Service to Commence in Shiojiri City, Nagano Prefecture
Aug 5, 2020 10:13 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: R&D on Use of CO2 in Concrete
July 14, 2020 08:51 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Coporation: Initiation of "Technology Development for Para-xylene Production from CO2"
June 30, 2020 11:40 HKT/SGT
NTT Anode Energy and Mitsubishi Corporation Agree to Study Cooperation in the Energy Sector Business
June 2, 2020 13:54 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and NTT complete investment in HERE Technologies
May 21, 2020 14:34 HKT/SGT
'e5 Consortium' Established to Promote Zero-Emission Electric Vessel
Mar 30, 2020 15:28 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES Agree to Strategic Partnership in Facility Management Business
Mar 30, 2020 11:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES Agree to Strategic Partnership in Facility Management Business
Mar 25, 2020 16:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Chubu to acquire Dutch Energy Supply Company "Eneco"
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       