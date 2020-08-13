Thursday, 13 August 2020, 17:48 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Informa Markets ConnecTechAsia Reveals Details of Event to Deliver Best-In-Class Virtual Experience Event to provide stellar user experiences through virtual exhibition hall, interactive conference sessions and AI business matching

SINGAPORE, Aug 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Informa Markets announced new details for ConnecTechAsia2020, the first virtual Infocomm, Media and Technology event held in partnership with Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), from 29 September to 1 October 2020.



The event will feature some 200 exhibitors, several of which are taking part for the first time showcasing the latest 5G technologies and enterprise solutions. This group includes AT&T, SPTel, Qualcomm, ServiceNow, StarHub and Verizon. Other bellwethers will also enrich the virtual experience; they are Grass Valley, Huawei, KTSat, Roland, Sony and SingTel Satellite, to name a few.



Six group pavilions bringing with them companies from the European Union, France, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Israel, Korea and Ontario are also taking part.



In addition, more than 220 conference sessions addressing the latest industry trends and challenges will feature top industry names, including:



- Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business

- Brenda Harvey, GM, IBM Asia Pacific

- Bicky Bhangu, President, Southeast Asia, Pacific and South Korea, Rolls Royce

- Martin Huang, MD Southeast Asia, SenseTime

- Euan Smith, CEO of TV & Group COO, Astro



Best in Class Virtual Platform



With more than 10,000 attendees expected to connect to the virtual event, ConnecTechAsia2020 will unlock possibilities that were not previously available in a physical setting.



The event's four virtual exhibition halls will allow companies to set up customisable virtual booths, with live presentations and real-time interaction with buyers. Furthermore, the exhibitor metrics dashboard will give them valuable real-time data and insight into their customers' behaviour by capturing multiple touchpoints and providing a multi-dimensional view of a visitors' journey, allowing for more effective outreach and follow-up.



Networking opportunities are an integral part of any event experience and have also been enhanced through a powerful AI business matching platform. Attendees will receive personalised meeting suggestions based on their interests and profile. On a consolidated dashboard, visitors can view connections, find out who is interested in setting up a meeting with them and arrange for one-to-one video meets via virtual meeting rooms.



Conference delegates will have the full benefits and experience of a live conference, available right at their fingertips using their device of choice. This includes live keynotes, Q&A sessions and breakout rooms. Content will also be available on-demand 24/7 for delegates based in different time zones.



Comprising long-time favourites BroadcastAsia and CommunicAsia, ConnecTechAsia2020 will feature new entrants SatelliteAsia and TechXLR8 Asia staging their respective exhibitions and conferences. Inaugural Asian editions of accelerateHER Asia and Elevating Founders, will also be key highlights of this year's event, bringing with them the big names from the women-in-tech and start-up worlds. After the live event, ConnecTechAsia2020 will thereafter turn into a 24/7, 365-day interactive marketplace, allowing exhibitors and buyers to continue to connect and communicate on the same platform.



Mr Ivan Ferrari, Event Director, Tech, Media & Entertainment Events, Informa Markets, who spearheads ConnecTechAsia said, "The disruption we're facing today has pushed our community to dramatically accelerate a digital transformation which was already underway. With that same spirit in mind, at ConnecTechAsia we have worked hard on identifying and investing in those exact virtual features that we believe can grant the highest possible return on investments for all attendees, sponsors, speakers and delegates who will dedicate precious time and resources to make this online experience a success. Success is indeed in the agency of others, and we thank our community for trusting our work in these difficult times. Together, we are contributing to shape the future of our industry."



Showcasing their 5G capabilities across the exhibition and conferences, Mr Xu Su, Chief Marketing Officer of Carrier BG, Huawei Asia Pacific Region said, "As global 5G deployment begins to ramp up, we need to strengthen our focus on industry applications as this will help unleash the full potential of 5G. ConnecTechAsia is a platform for Asia Pacific telecom operators and industry partners, to come together to discuss the build-out of 5G networks and explore potential business development."



"The business case for 5G is not just better connectivity. When technologies like 5G, computing, cloud, and AI come together, they reinforce each other and create numerous opportunities across five major tech domains: connectivity, AI, cloud, computing, and industry applications. The pandemic has reshaped how we live and work and has dealt a heavy blow to the world economy. Together with our partners and customers, including carriers and enterprises of all types, we can use technological solutions to effect a positive impact on our communities. We look forward to sharing more at the event this year," he added.



Participating for the first time in a virtual tradeshow in the technology and media sector, The GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilion will be showcasing companies across all four segments of ConnecTechAsia. They will bring with them a wide range of product and services including professional audio, IPTV, OTT, secure storage solutions, e-sports, fibre communications, content delivery solutions, smart living, cloud services, big data and data analysis.



Mr Mark Birchall, Managing Director, Tradefair, the organiser of the pavilion said, "We are excited about being part of the new ConnecTechAsia virtual platform as it gives all our companies the opportunity to deliver live presentations and demos and interact with visitors in real-time, and the continuing marketplace after certainly provides great value for us. We look forward to the event and connecting with new customers and partners to allow our participants to grow their business in the region."



For more information on ConnecTechAsia, please visit our website.

