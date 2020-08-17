Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 17, 2020
Monday, 17 August 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
JCB and Mcredit launched Mcredit JCB Credit Card in Vietnam

Hanoi & Tokyo, Aug 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - MB SHINSEI Finance Limited Liability Company (Mcredit) - one of the leading consumer finance companies in Vietnam and JCB International Co, Ltd. (JCBI) - the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced the launch of the Mcredit JCB Credit Card.


JCB Credit Card (Standard)


JCB Credit Card (Gold)


The new Mcredit JCB Credit Card is the very first JCB card launched in collaboration with a finance company in the Vietnamese market and offers 2 different card grades: standard and gold card. The holders of Mcredit JCB Credit Card can access the JCB acceptance network globally with about 34 million merchants and over a million ATMs in the world.

The card offers high security transactions with an EMVCo standard chip and 3-D Secure technology. Mcredit JCB Credit cardmembers also enjoy a number of attractive features and exclusive benefits, such as JCB PLAZA in several world-class destinations and especially the lowest withdrawal fee in the market at only 1.5% of the withdrawal amount. The issuing requirements are also very simple with the submission of the applicant's personal ID and his or her family register book only. Mcredit JCB Credit cardmembers also enjoy zero interest installment at more than 40,000 online and offline merchants in Vietnam.

About Mcredit

The MB Shinsei Finance Limited Liability Company (Mcredit) is a joint venture, with the two major shareholders being the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) and Shinsei Bank (Japan). As a member of the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank - a reputable financial group in Vietnam for 25 years - Mcredit has been supported from a network of service points, partnerships, and customer relations systems. With Shinsei Bank's more than 50 years of experience in risk management and development of operating procedures in Japan, Mcredit has inherited an advanced service model for customers.

By the end of the first quarter of 2020, Mcredit's market share of customer loans maintained top 4 of the market with revenue of nearly 10,000 billion VND, increasing by 36% over the same period of 2019. In 2020, besides challenging business goals, Mcredit focuses on improving governance and operations to optimize processes and operational efficiency. At the same time, Mcredit will take priority to take advantage of information technology system to gradually deploy digital business and application of artificial intelligence, maintaining the top 4 leading consumer finance companies in Vietnam.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes over 34 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers.

As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
JCB
Kumiko Kida, Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: [email protected]


Aug 17, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Cards/Payments, Retail/eCommerce, Daily Finance, Daily News, Banking, Local Business
http://www.acnnewswire.com
