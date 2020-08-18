Monday, 17 August 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

British Virgin Islands, Aug 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - C-Trade has launched a new crypto derivatives exchange platform, geared towards greater speed and efficiency for traders and offering up to 150x leverage on derivative products. C-Trade has also cut typical user withdrawal approvals time to mere minutes, inspired by personal management experience on other platforms.







"I have experienced first-hand the frustrating drawbacks of derivatives trading," said C-Trade cofounder Edmund Lee, a seasoned professional poker player and founder of a successful crypto asset management firm. "I knew we could do better than regular system overloads and endless withdrawal times, which is why we launched our constant pursuit of advanced technology and innovation to create a superlative trading experience."



In an effort to further enhance trading experience, the C-Trade order matching and risk management engine offers a speed that exceeds the current industry standard by 20 times. The platform also offers high liquidity and a tight spread, having been put together by a team with prior experience at J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale. For support, C-Trade users will have 24/7 access to instant support from professionals and a support team that speaks multiple languages.



Users need not worry about the security of their assets as all tokens used on C-Trade are stored in multi-signature cold wallets. It is also built to accommodate both the newer traders and experienced ones with its intuitive trading interface. C-Trade's affiliate program offers up to 40 percent trading fee commissions. New users will receive a bonus on their first deposits, detailed guides and low entry barriers.



"Security and reliability may not sound as exciting as fast and innovative, but it makes all the difference when it comes to cryptocurrency trading," Lee added. "Our secure, user-friendly derivatives trading platform is exactly what new and experienced users across the globe are looking for."



Derivatives : the Leading Crypto Trend of 2020



Crypto derivatives are the future of the Cryptocurrency market and show no signs of stopping. Cryptocurrency exchanges are unable to ignore derivatives and have embraced them with full force, cashing in on what is becoming a dominant sub-market of the industry. Exchanges adapting their platforms to accommodate derivatives is not enough, however. The level of security, speed, and usability that derivatives need can only be provided by a platform that was created specifically for them, which C-Trade provides.



"Our team knows what traditional investors want, what crypto fans like and what day traders love. That's what C-trade is all about," said Mike Ting, cofounder of C-trade. "After a decade in the traditional equity derivatives industry, I was frustrated by the distortions in the traditional capital market caused by money printing. Since joining the cryptocurrency world, I have been impressed by the mix of technology and finance and the power of Bitcoin as a store of wealth. C-trade is the culmination of our team's passion for innovative and differentiation."



About C-Trade



Established in 2019, C-Trade is a next-generation cryptocurrency derivatives trading exchange designed and curated by a crack team of engineers, statisticians and quantitative traders. At C-Trade we have created, and continue to develop, innovative industry-leading approaches for the best possible trading experience. For more information on C-Trade visit https://www.c-trade.com/



