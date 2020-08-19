Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 18:07 HKT/SGT Share:

INDIA, Aug 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The COVID-19 pandemic is still being battled across the world and a lot of organizations have come to an ambiguous halt. In such uncertain times, businesses are reorienting their approach towards the new normal. Especially, for an industry like Events and Conferences, where the real essence is a large gathering of like-minded people coming together to create an experience. Adapting to the new norm, Clavent is organizing a virtual conference on 5th and 6th September 2020 called the "EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT".







Clavent, an India based global conferences company, is hosting Emerge Martech Summit powered by Clevertap, a Marketing and Advertising Technology Conference on 5th & 6th September. Emerge Martech Summit 2020 will bring together marketers & business leaders looking to take their business to the next level. It will cover the latest factors that are set to transform the future of marketing, technology, and data functions.



The virtual conference will facilitate a digital networking platform that will allow unrivaled real-time interaction and seamless networking experience with speakers, exhibitors, and fellow delegates. The platform will try to recreate all the elements of an offline conference in an online environment having different sections like lobby, networking lounge, speaking area, virtual expo area, and a speaker's networking area.



The conference will cover four major themes- AdTech, Content & SEO, User Analytics & Retention, Affiliates/Media Buying. Clavent has secured an outstanding lineup of talented thought leaders and influencers like Sam Baisla, Founder & CEO at Brand Samosa; Atin Chhabra, Global Director - Digital Customer Experience at Schneider Electric; Shweta Srivastava, Head of Digital at Philips; Penny Soo; Alexis Chiagouris, Director, Digital Marketing at Flexera; Puneeth Bekal, Director - Marketing at Mastercard; Nakul Laad, GM Business planning, and Strategy at Swiggy; Rebecca Kurian, Head of Marketing, India at Logmein; Prithvi Raj, Strategic Media Client Leader at Nielsen Media - South Asia; Neel Pandya, Head of Media at L'Oreal; Mahip Dwivedi, Head Mobile App Marketing & SEO Growth at Flipkart; Rahul Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of Winkl; Malay Harsha, Director Marketing at CleverTap and more. During the two days of dynamic discussion, attendees will discover industry secrets and gain a new cache of knowledge about the latest in advertising and marketing technology.



"In previous years, Clavent has been organizing great global conferences in countries like Australia, Philippines, Singapore, India, England, and France. This year, with the COVID outbreak, the industry has taken a hit and there have been major layoffs and shutdowns but we as an organization are adapting to the situation and organizing virtual conferences. This year we are going to dig into the fast-changing landscape of digital marketing together - but virtually. We really want to thank Clevertap for partnering and supporting us for this conference," said Sneha Betharia Jha, Director of Clavent.



Emerge is set to discuss things beyond the tried and tested best practices which are not enough to be effective at capturing a market share the way they once were. Emerge will cover new tools, applications, tactics, and technologies for Marketing and advertising which are much needed in entering the digital arena in this post COVID world. It will help industry professionals become more digital market savvy and effectively compete in the global marketplace. Emerge 2020 is sponsored on Gold level by Winkl and will feature brands like Time of India, ALT Balaji, Blue Star Limited, EarlySalary, Lenskart, Max life insurance, Ogilvy, OkCredit, Raymond limited, SBI, VFS global, Wipro, Zomato, Ola, Master Card, Flipkart, Zee5, Swiggy, Grofers, Mastercard, Philips, Schneider Electric, Pepsico, BurgerKing, Udaan, Paytm, Vedantu, Logicserve iFlix which are participating in the conference.



