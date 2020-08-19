Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 11:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation Sanden, Argo Graphics and NEC Introduce PLM System for Managing Design and Manufacturing Processes Globally

TOKYO, Aug 19, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Sanden Holdings Corporation (Sanden), in collaboration with Argo Graphics Inc. (Argo Graphics) and NEC Corporation (NEC), has introduced a Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system that centrally manages the company's design and manufacturing processes globally.



By using PLM to consolidate and manage data, such as CAD data and bill of materials (BOM), which have conventionally been managed by each Sanden site around the world, processes can be standardized throughout the company, helping to reduce work hours for design, optimize inventory management, and reduce procurement costs. This system began operation at sites in Japan earlier this month, and is scheduled to gradually expand to overseas sites in the future.



In the manufacturing industry, it has become an urgent task to promote the digitization of design, production engineering and process reforms through the use of ICT to strengthen international competitiveness.



In particular, Sanden has been managing data related to design and manufacturing at each of its company sites around the world. Therefore, improving the efficiency of processes from design to manufacturing and optimizing inventories through the centralized management of data have become major challenges.



Accordingly, Sanden has worked with Argo Graphics and NEC to resolve these issues by introducing a new PLM system that globally unifies and manages design and manufacturing processes.



In addition, this system is built in a cloud environment in consideration of international access, establishing a globally consistent new manufacturing process. Sanden will further accelerate management efficiency and customer value enhancement by utilizing this system globally.



Argo Graphics supported construction and operations of the new system with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, a PLM which can globally manage data for development and design, such as CAD, drawings and CAD BOM, and streamline the design and development work of teams.



NEC supported construction and operations of the new system with its Obbligato product lifecycle management system, which manages technical information across the entire product life cycle, such as drawings, specifications, Engineering BOM and Manufacturing BOM.



Amid the rapid progress of digital transformation, Sanden, Argo Graphics and NEC will continue to utilize advanced ICT to reform manufacturing processes from design to production.





About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.



