Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, August 23, 2020
Friday, 21 August 2020, 09:31 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
OLL and NEC Launch MIST Cable System Construction

Tokyo and Singapore, Aug 21, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Orient Link Pte. Ltd. (OLL) and NEC Corporation (NEC) announced that they have signed an agreement to build the MIST Cable System (MIST). MIST will directly connect Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and India (Mumbai and Chennai) and deliver a design capacity of more than 216 terabits per second (Tbps). Construction of the nearly 8,100-kilometer optical submarine cable is targeted to be completed by the third quarter of FY2022.

The Asia region has experienced accelerated digital investment driven by data center growth, the proliferation of mobile, 5G services and business expansion of digital platforms, such as SNS, e-commerce and cloud services for enterprises. These advancements have contributed to an increasing amount of data traffic across submarine cables. MIST will further enhance and contribute to the much-needed expansion of communications networks from Asia, thereby improving network redundancy, ensuring highly reliable communications and expanding onward connectivity options in the Bay of Bengal.

"Globally, India and Southeast Asia are among the world's fastest-growing economies. I am very pleased to announce the launch of MIST, providing a truly connected India to our clients around the world, delivering high-quality, low-latency networks to the people in India as the nation charges forward with its digital transformation roadmap," said Yoshio Sato, CEO, OLL "Not only will MIST respond to the growing demands for inter-DC-connectivity across countries in the Southeast Asia region, but it ultimately allows for OLL to grow its offering and expand into India and beyond. OLL has selected NEC as a supply partner whose extensive experience in expeditiously implementing submarine cable systems will play a key role in our project's success."

"We are honored to be selected as the supplier for MIST together with our local affiliate in India (NEC Technologies India Private Ltd (NECTI)). In recent years, we have been supplying the majority of submarine cables in the region and this project enables NEC to continue contributing to advanced infrastructure for serving growing traffic demands," said Atsushi Kuwahara, General Manager, Submarine Network Division, NEC. "Together with NECTI, we intend to fully capitalize on our regional expertise in Southeast Asia and India to ensure the successful completion of this project."


About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

Aug 21, 2020 09:31 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Telecoms, Mobility/Wireless
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Aug 19, 2020 11:11 HKT/SGT
Sanden, Argo Graphics and NEC Introduce PLM System for Managing Design and Manufacturing Processes Globally
Aug 13, 2020 08:57 HKT/SGT
NEC and PERSOL CAREER Start PoC of Recruitment Service for International IT Engineers using Blockchain Technology
Aug 12, 2020 08:18 HKT/SGT
Banqsoft Acquires Concent to Expand and Broaden its Market Position
July 28, 2020 11:31 HKT/SGT
NEC and Realeyes Announce Strategic Alliance in Emotion Analysis Solutions
July 27, 2020 11:17 HKT/SGT
NEC Announces External Appointment of Executive Personnel
July 21, 2020 11:43 HKT/SGT
NEC and Sita Announce Global Aviation Partnership Agreement to Deliver the Future of Digital Identity at Airports
July 21, 2020 09:45 HKT/SGT
BostonGene and NEC Collaborate to Analyze Cancer Patients in Clinical Trials
July 17, 2020 08:35 HKT/SGT
NEC-led Team to Provide Hawaii's Airports with Passenger Screening Technology
July 16, 2020 09:34 HKT/SGT
NEC Provides Secure Document Management and Sharing Service "Obbligato/Collaboration Platform" in China
July 9, 2020 13:34 HKT/SGT
NEC Solution Innovators Establishes "FonesLife," a healthcare business company that contributes to extending healthy life expectancy
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       