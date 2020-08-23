Saturday, 22 August 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Aug 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake, a blockchain technology company focused on staking technologies, and EMURGO, a global blockchain solutions provider & a founding entity of the Cardano protocol, have signed a partnership MoU. The partners aim to drive blockchain staking activity and accelerate industry adoption of staking within Cardano's ecosystem.







Moonstake was established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Signature products include Moonstake Web Wallet and Moonstake Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android), which enable full staking and are designed as all-in-one gateways. Moonstake's staking pool currently supports Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony and Tezos, while partner OIO is actively marketing across the region to boost wallet and staking services. This partnership will also broaden awareness of EMURGO and Cardano ADA.



EMURGO is a global blockchain solutions provider and a founding entity of the Cardano protocol, with strategic locations in Singapore, the USA, India and Indonesia. EMURGO enables pragmatic blockchain solutions for developers, startups, enterprises and governments by leveraging Cardano, a third-generation blockchain protocol driven by a research-first approach. EMURGO works with IOHK and Cardano Foundation to promote the Cardano ecosystem by building, investing, and advising projects and organizations that adopt Cardano's decentralized blockchain ecosystem.



Cardano, the leading global proof-of-stake blockchain platform founded on peer-reviewed research and developed through research-driven methods, recently launched the Shelley Mainnet. Shelley brought about opportunities for ADA users to stake their ADA and help Cardano transition from a centralized, federated system to a fully decentralized one with delegated staking features & rewards incentives. Shelley is the most significant upgrade to Cardano since its inception, bringing about a new system architecture and an entirely new set of user functionalities.



Moonstake has 3 initial validators in Cardano ADA pools for staking and more validators are to be added soon. During the initial period, the partnership will conduct technical evaluations in line with full-scale implementation of ADA staking pools to verify compatibility. A number of ADA holders and partners are committed to supporting Moonstake's staking pools once its web and mobile wallets gain full functionality. The Moonstake ADA pool aims to become a dominant ADA staking pool.



Mitsuru Tezuka, CEO at Moonstake says:

"Cardano brings a new standard in technology, open and inclusive, to challenge the old and activate a new age of sustainable, globally-distributed innovation. We believe the partnership with EMURGO will create a new era of staking across Asia."



Ken Kodama, CEO at EMURGO says:

"We are excited to partner with Moonstake, which is committed to creating Asia's biggest staking pool network. We believe that this partnership further boosts Cardano's decentralized blockchain ecosystem and grows the wider blockchain community."



Moonstake ADA: https://adapools.org/pool/30432a0b85b6f80b3e9cd356d8b76b9793f5530c91050c1688da4922

Moonstake: https://www.moonstake.io/

EMURGO: https://emurgo.io/





