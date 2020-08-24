|
|- The 2,400MW power plant, the largest in the UAE is scheduled to begin full commercial operation in 2023.
- Over 380,000 households will benefit from the plant's clean and efficient operation that contributes to CO2 reductions.
|
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug 24, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order for three M701 JAC gas turbine generators to be used in a 2,400 megawatt (MW) combined cycle (GTCC) plant to be built in the Emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The project owners, in which Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Mubadala Investment Company will jointly hold a 60% stake and Marubeni Corporation will hold remaining 40%, will build, own, and operate the UAE's largest natural gas-fired GTCC facility. MHPS will supply three JAC gas turbines and other auxiliary equipment through Samsung C&T Corporation, the South Korean company that is the lead contractor for the project. MHPS has also concluded a Long Term Service Agreement (LTSA) for the project. Full commercial operation of the GTCC plant is scheduled to begin in 2023.
|M701JAC Gas Turbine
The new plant (Fujairah F3) is being built in a coastal area of Fujairah (Qidfa), approximately 300km northeast of the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. The SPC that will operate the plant (Fujairah Power Company F3 LLC) expects the facility to supply Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) with electricity for 25 years, with capacity sufficient to power 380,000 UAE households.
Commenting on the full-scale start of this project, Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: "This extremely efficient plant will support EWEC's sustainability and energy efficiency, and is a major project that will enable a reduction in CO2 emissions. I am extremely pleased that through cooperation with strong partner companies, we will be able to efficiently and significantly improve water and electricity production."
Commenting on the contract, Khalid Salem, president of MHPS MENA (Middle East & North Africa), said: "The UAE government is promoting the introduction of clean energy, and we are pleased that supplying MHPS's most advanced gas turbines will contribute to sustainable economic growth in the UAE."
MHPS has to date received orders for a total of 154 gas turbines to customers in the Middle East and North Africa, beginning with the first delivery in 1998 of six units for the Al Aweer Power Plant in the Emirate of Dubai. Together with this order, MHPS will have supplied a total of 12 units in the country.
Through this project for a leading-edge thermal power system, MHPS is responding to the robust power needs in the UAE, contributing to the country's economic development and a reduced environmental load.
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).
For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.
