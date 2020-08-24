Monday, 24 August 2020, 14:40 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Aug 24, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, and Lawson, Inc. (Lawson), one of the top convenience store chains in Asia, will begin Proof of Concept (PoC) of a store using digital technologies at the Lawson Graha Tamiya store in Indonesia from August 25 to September 30, aimed at improving store operations and sales.



In this PoC, NEC's systems and knowledge of store operations, such as visual analysis technology and sensing technology, will be used to visualize store operations, customer purchasing trends, and the power consumption of store equipment. NEC will make proposals for improvement, including real-time feedback to employees based on visualized data.



Lawson entered Indonesia in 2011 and currently operates 71 stores in the country as of the end of July 2020. Based on the results of this PoC, Lawson will optimize store operations and improve sales using digital technologies at stores in Indonesia and other Asian countries.



In addition, NEC will use ICT to realize Smart Retail CX in support of store operations that continue to create valuable customer experiences.



In Indonesia, Lawson's development of delivery services has made the store a lifeline for many people who find it difficult to get out amid the expansion of social distancing and telecommuting in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Lawson stores in Indonesia continue to operate their stores while implementing safety measures that include the promotion of handwashing, mask wearing, and disinfecting with alcohol.



Store Information

Store name: Graha Tamiya

Address: Jl.Scientia Boulevard, Curug Sangereng, Kec.Klp.Dua, Tangerang, Banten 15810, Indonesia





