  Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
World's First Smart Fossil-free Island Deploys Hitachi ABB Power Grids' Solution

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Aug 25, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi ABB Power Grids has teamed up with Groupe Renault to give EV batteries a new lease of life and support the integration of renewable energy into the grid, as part of the 'Sustainable Porto Santo' initiative.

Porto Santo, a Portuguese island in the Madeira archipelago, is home to about 6,000 people. The Portuguese government aims to make Porto Santo the first smart, fossil- free island in the world and launched the "Sustainable Porto Santo" initiative. A fundamental part of this initiative is to increase the production of renewable energy. The challenge, however, is the unpredictable and intermittent nature of solar and wind energy.

Groupe Renault, Europe's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, has provided the island with a sustainable energy transition platform comprising of a full ecosystem of EV solutions based on Vehicle-to-Grid technologies, and an aggregation platform to manage the flexibility provided by EVs and their batteries. When EV batteries reach the end of their useful first lives, they are either disposed, recycled or reused. At the end of their service life in electric vehicles, however, batteries may still retain 70-80 percent of their initial capacity.

"Hitachi ABB Power Grids' energy storage solution will be part of an intelligent electrical ecosystem for Porto Santo and ensure the complete utilization of the island's wind and solar generation potential," said Markus Heimbach, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids' High Voltage business unit. "This is yet another example of how Power Grids' is contributing toward a sustainable energy future through a stronger, smarter and greener grid."

"Integrating second life EV batteries from Groupe Renault with Hitachi ABB Power Grids' battery energy storage solution provides the capability to store excess energy generated by the island's renewable sources," says Yasmina Badreddine, Project manager 2nd life batteries, Group Renault. "This way, the power stored in the batteries can be fed back into the network during periods of high demand, with smart precision."

About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com


