Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 11:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai to Launch Sahne Medical Spray and Sahne Medical Cream
Relieving discomfort caused by dry skin with the moisturizing effect of pharmaceutical care products

Sahne Medical Spray is the first OTC drug spray-type lotion containing Heparinoid

TOKYO, Aug 25, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has launched Sahne Medical Spray and Sahne Medical Cream (both are category-2 OTC drugs, "Sahne Medical") on August 25, 2020 at pharmacies and drugstores throughout Japan, as a new product of the Sahne brand lineup which has been a favored hand care for generations.




Eisai conducted a survey of 1,000 women in their 40s to 50s in April 2020. As a result, it was found that approximately 70% of the subjects felt that the dryness of their skin and/or the dry skin expanse had increased compared to its condition five years ago. Additionally, a number of comments regarding the discomfort of dryness from people with dry skin were received as follows: "The dryness has spread to my thighs, shins, sides, and back.", "I'm distracted just by my underwear rubbing against my skin.", and "My dry skin flakes stick inside my clothes whenever I get undressed, which makes me uncomfortable." It is considered that the skin condition of women after their late 30s requires more reliable moisturizing effects of pharmaceuticals, since the amounts of sebum, natural moisturizing factors, and intercellular lipids in the stratum corneum necessary for water retention of the skin decrease.

"Sahne Medical" is a category-2 OTC drug containing the active ingredient "Heparinoid", which exerts a high moisturizing effect against dry skin (xeroderma) that worsens with age. Heparinoid penetrates into the stratum corneum, increases natural moisturizing factors, and restores the structure of intercellular lipids in the stratum corneum to moisturize dry skin.

There are two types of product lines, spray and cream, which can be selected depending on the part of the body where the product is applied and/or the principles of TPO (time, place and occasion). "Sahne Medical Spray" is the first OTC drug spray-type lotion containing Heparinoid. This product is handy for the consumer to use on the back, side and back of thigh, where it is difficult to apply the medicine by themselves, as it features a container that can be sprayed upside down and a fine mist-like lotion. In addition, the tube-type "Sahne Medical Cream" is recommended for relieving unbearable discomfort of dryness upon going out, as it is convenient to carry.

The Sahne brand has continued to be a gentle companion to the daily lives of many people for 66 years since its launch. With the new launch of Sahne Medical, a pharmaceutical product, Eisai is now able to provide a remedy for skin problems that it had not been able to contribute to before. Eisai will further respond to the wishes of consumers who want to be relieved of the discomfort of dry skin, with the moisturizing effect of pharmaceutical care products and the gentle nature of Sahne products.


About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through working with key stakeholders to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.

For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com

Contact: 
Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Aug 25, 2020 11:55 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai (TSE: 4523)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: HealthCare
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Aug 25, 2020 09:30 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data of Lemborexant at 34th Annual Sleep Meeting (SLEEP2020)
July 31, 2020 08:31 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Application for Additional Indication of Anti Cancer Agent Lenvima for Unresectable Thymic Carcinoma Submitted in Japan
July 22, 2020 16:04 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Pipeline Assets in the Area of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2020
July 20, 2020 11:36 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Smartphone App for Vital Signs Measurement of Patients With the Novel Coronavirus Infection Experimental Study Project Adopted as AMED Project
July 14, 2020 08:20 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Initiation of New Phase III Clinical Study (Ahead 3-45) of ban2401 Preclinical (Asymptomatic) Alzheimer's Disease
July 13, 2020 10:47 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Industry-Academia-Government Joint Development Agreement Aiming for Drug Discovery for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus by Practical Application of Toll-Like Receptor Research Concluded
July 9, 2020 11:20 HKT/SGT
Biogen Completes Submission of Biologics License Application to FDA for Aducanumab as a Treatment for Alzheimer's Disease
July 9, 2020 11:11 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Merck Receive Complete Response Letter for LENVIMA (lenvatinib) plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma
July 8, 2020 13:33 HKT/SGT
Eisai: New Drug Application for In-House Developed New Anti-insomnia Drug Dayvigo Accepted in Hong Kong
July 8, 2020 13:16 HKT/SGT
Eisai Submits Marketing Authorization Application in Japan for Anticancer Agent Tazemetostat for EZH2 Gene Mutation-Positive Follicular Lymphoma
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       