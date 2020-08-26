Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Epazz, Inc. Epazz Adds Work-From-Home Employee Monitoring Software to Improve Onboarding Software Processes Post COVID-19 and Handle the Increased Demand It is Receiving From New Customers Epazz is an enterprise cloud business process provider that helps business and organizations manage their employees, assets and resources.

CHICAGO, IL, Aug 25, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a prime provider of cloud-based business solutions and blockchain mobile apps and the parent company of DeskFlex room booking software and Provitrac onboarding software, announced today that because of the high demand for its desk and room booking software and its new video interview software, many of its customers are asking for employee monitoring software to handle employees who are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Employee monitoring software is the newest addition to its software upgrade in preparation for a surge in work-from-home applications during COVID-19. The employee monitoring system is a new feature of the Provitrac applicant tracking system that captures screenshots and logs in video shots to determine whether an employee is working on productive websites. The company has received feedback from new customers about the need to monitor their employees' PC activity and productivity while working at home. We are also working on ways to improve remote computers. Some of our customers have employees access their office computer via their PC to prevent the loss of intellectual property such as trade secrets or source codes. The remote computer will prevent the employee from removing critical data from their office computer. The employee monitoring software will come with an agreement stating that the company is monitoring activity on the user's PC during work hours.



According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz Inc., "We anticipate the needs of the companies to streamline their business operations, especially in recruiting and hiring the right candidate for a job vacancy and managing employees who work from home as part of the new normal."



With the threat of COVID-19, more companies are allowing their employees to work from home and are hiring potential job candidates remotely with the use of videoconferencing technology. Provitrac and DeskFlex total office management software streamline a company's operations, from starting the hiring process to allowing employees to reserve desks in an alternate work schedule in the office. Epazz, Inc. is improving its business software solutions to fill in for the lack of a total office management software solution as the economy rebuilds post-COVID-19.



Provitrac is an applicant tracking software program that provides the best features of recruiting software such as social media job postings, applicant ranking and tracking, job matching, candidate sorting and scoring, reports and analytics and employee onboarding management. DeskFlex is a room booking software program that allows employees to reserve office desks, meeting rooms and equipment when they need to report to the office.



Provitrac applicant tracking solution and DeskFlex room-booking software help businesses simplify their recruitment, hiring and onboarding process, career management, office space management and employee management, whether they work from home or return to the office.



About Provitrac.com



Provitrac is a total cloud-based applicant tracking software that supports online job posting, candidate tracking and interviews. Provitrac software solutions organize candidate management, automate workflow and open company communication in an online platform. Provitrac provides businesses an easily accessible way to manage the recruiting process with a web-based interface. Provitrac applicant tracking software solutions are customizable according to the organization's needs for new hires and allow organizations to handle their recruitment solutions electronically. Provitrac applicant tracking system is available in different modules covering each element of the recruitment process and HR management.



About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)



Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS(TM) v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.



