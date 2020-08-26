Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 09:25 HKT/SGT
Share:
IRC Announces 2020 Interim Results
Good Production Rate, Iron Ore Price and FX Rate
Maiden Underlying Profit of C.US$6 Million

HONG KONG, Aug 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The largest iron ore mining operator in the Russian Far East, IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively "the Group"; stock code: 1029) is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Financial Highlights
- Revenue increased by 19% to US$106.2 million (30 June 2019: US$89.2 million)
- Cash cost down by 4.7% to US$48.8/t (30 June 2019: US$51.2/t)
- EBITDA has more than doubled, increasing to US$33.2 million (30 June 2019: US$13.2 million)
- Profit of US$5.9 million (30 June 2019: loss of US$25.2 million)

Operation Highlights
- 14.3% and 11.4% improvement in production and sales respectively over the same period in 2019
- Stable production capacity of 89% (30 June 2019: 78%)
- K&S operated at more than 90% capacity in July and the early part of August. Planned ball mill maintenance and a period of heavy rains affected production in August. Normal production has now been resumed, month-to-date capacity of c.80%.
- Impact of COVID-19 not as yet significant

Commenting on the results, Peter Hambro, Chairman of IRC said: "The first half of 2020 has been a significant time for the development of IRC with the Company achieving its maiden underlying profit. While the profit is modest, the milestone is significant. We are unlocking the great potential that we see in the Company. While K&S is currently operating at close to its full capacity, IRC has the track record of running a mine at higher than its designed capacity. We see K&S having the ability to do the same, and look forward to seeing the mine coming-of-age to unleash its full potential.

Good production rate, strong iron ore price and weak Russian Rouble contributed to IRC's profitability. Despite the devastating effect of the COVID-19 on the global economy, iron ore was one of the best performing commodities in the first half of 2020. Coupled with K&S's good production rate, IRC's revenue recorded a significant increase in the first half of this year. We also benefitted from the weak Russian Rouble, allowing the Group to lower its cost level. These positive factors contributed to our maiden underlying profit.

We are pleased with the financial results of IRC in the first half of 2020 and are striving for further improvements as K&S continues to raise its production level. We are pleased that much has been achieved in the first half of 2020. That said, continuous improvement is our goal and we are not resting on our laurels. We believe that the foundations of our Company are in place for further enhancement in operational and financial performance. Looking to the future, we are committed to ensuring that IRC continues to prosper and grow in a sustainable manner. We shall increase our production from our world-class assets to maximise shareholders' value. We would like to thank our stakeholders for their continued support."

For more details of the Group's interim results, please refer to full announcement at: https://files.services/files/370/2020/0826/20200826061501_65488741_en.pdf

About IRC Limited
IRC Limited (1029.HK) is the largest iron ore mining operator in the Russian Far East. Its operations focus on producing high-quality iron ore concentrates, with long-term relationships with customers in China and Russia. IRC is unique in the iron ore market due to its competitive advantages, namely superior geology and direct access to China, the world's largest iron ore market, through established world-class infrastructure.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ircgroup.com.hk/

Media enquiries:
Anli Financial Communications Limited
Kylie Chan 852-3956 1640 [email protected]
Doris Ho 852-3956 1641 [email protected]



Aug 26, 2020 09:25 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
FILMART Online kicks off today  
Aug 26, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
Litian Pictures Announces 2020 Interim Results  
Aug 26, 2020 18:30 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Awarded Three-year Contract by Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority for New RelCare Solution  
Aug 26, 2020 16:08 HKT/SGT
Domain.id Marketplace Officially Launched  
Aug 26, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
TRI-AD Announces It Will Actively Participate in SmartCityX   
Aug 26, 2020 15:06 HKT/SGT
Acquisition of Technical Outwear Maker Liwaco Enhances Lever Style's Capability to Support Customers Across Multiple Product Categories  
Aug 26, 2020 14:17 HKT/SGT
Universal Medical Announced its 2020 Interim Results  
Aug 26, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
JS Global Lifestyle Announces 2020 Interim Results  
Aug 26, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Tianbao Group Announces 2020 Interim Results, Profit for the period rose 127.1% to RMB128.3 million  
Aug 26, 2020 10:45 HKT/SGT
Novotech the Asia-Pacific CRO Leader - Awarded '2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year'  
Aug 26, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Emerge 2020 Martech Summit
5  -  6   September
Online
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia 2020
29  September -  1   October
Virtual
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
InfoComm Southeast Asia
19  -  21   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       