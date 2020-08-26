Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 16:08 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Awarded Three-year Contract by Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority for New RelCare Solution GCCIA signs up to Hitachi ABB Power Grids' new reliability-based digital "RelCare" service solution for optimized asset lifecycle management

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Aug 26, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi ABB Power Grids has today launched a new relia- bility-based service solution, RelCare, which has been selected by Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA). GCCIA will become the first customer of the RelCare service.



Established in 2001 as a joint stock company by the six Gulf states, GCCIA owns and operates the GCC interconnection that links the power systems of all six GCC states ensuring power security and economic benefits.



As part of their three-year agreement with Hitachi ABB Power Grids, GCCIA will use the RelCare solution to remotely monitor the maintenance of all their substations across the six Gulf countries. The solution will enable GCCIA to improve the opera- tional performance and enhance the reliability of their network system.



GCCIA will leverage Hitachi ABB Power Grids' technology and expertise to increase the operational efficiency of its 400 kV network, running over 1200km with a maximum interconnection power of 1200 MW. The partnership will cover eight large 400 kV sub-stations that integrate more than 3,000 assets, consisting of 30 different asset types.



"RelCare empowers customers to take control of their assets and improve the efficiencies for financial savings, as well as increase the overall reliability and sustainability of their equipment," said Wolf Mueller, Head of Service at Hitachi ABB Power Grids. "Transparency and trust, combined with our global footprint and large installed base, make this a recipe for success. As a long-term customer, we are honored to work with GCCIA and help bring more reliable power to the Gulf."



"Optimizing operations and the maintenance of our assets is critical to the quality of the Gulf region's power network, so this digital maintenance agreement and the access to world-class expertise will be hugely beneficial," said Ahmed Al Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA. "Hitachi ABB Power Grids' unique expertise and technology developed specif- ically for substation service will enable us to achieve our objectives."



A resilient interconnection grid is equally important to GCCIA's vision of becoming a global hub in grid interconnection that emphasizes innovation, resiliency and sustain- ability, creating a dynamic electricity market in the region and beyond.



Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches RelCare - a reliability-based service solution

RelCare combines state-of-the-art asset management software with service partner- ship models, enabling asset and operation and maintenance managers to optimize the performance, yield and protection of their crucial systems through their entire lifecycle.

The solution leverages a shared, user-friendly digital platform, enabling rapid, trans- parent and data-driven decision-making about asset reliability in real-time. This ap- proach enables efficient remote evaluation of maintenance works.



It also increases safety due to the reduction of site-visits required, whether that be a transmission or distribution substation, a connection substation for a renewable plant, datacenters, industries or a smart mobility charging station. A decrease in site visits boosts operator productivity and reduces exposure to hazards.



The solution is based on over three years of intensive customer research and testing and benefits from decades of data collection and analysis. It works via a partnership between the customer and Hitachi ABB Power Grids' experts and aims to ultimately improve the power infrastructure using innovative, yet proven system models.



RelCare customers will benefit from continuous access to Hitachi ABB Power Grids' more than 250 years of combined industry knowledge, accumulated across more than 90 countries, covering over 700 maintenance procedures and based on more than 3,000 incident reports - plus access to a market-leading library of asset models.



RelCare is aligned with Hitachi ABB Power Grids' vision of Powering Good and enables a stronger, smarter and greener grid. It reduces the environmental footprint of assets through lifecycle optimization, contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 by enhancing grid resilience, creating a safe working environment and reducing emissions.



About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.



Hitachi ABB Power Grids is global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com





Aug 26, 2020 16:08 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Enterprise IT, Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

