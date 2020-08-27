Thursday, 27 August 2020, 16:05 HKT/SGT Share: Sihuan Pharmaceutical Launched an Equity Incentive Plan to Inject New Impetus for the Company's Growth

HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (HKEX: 0460 "Sihuan Pharmaceutical" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announced that on 26 August 2020, the Company granted a total of 94,656,000 share options (the "Share Options") to the eligible participants of the Company (the "Grantees") to subscribe for a total of 94,656,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 24 October 2017, subject to the acceptance by the Grantees.



Among the total of 94,656,000 Share Options granted, 19,000,000 Share Options were granted to five Directors, and the remaining 75,656,000 Share Options were granted to eligible participants who are employees of the Company. The exercise price of the share options granted HK$0.972 per share, closing price of the shares on the date of grant was HK$0.900 per share, average closing price of the shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of grant was HK$0.972 per share. Validity period of the options start from 26 August 2020 to 25 August 2030 (both days inclusive).



About Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Founded in 2001, Sihuan Pharmaceutical is a pharmaceutical group with 21 subsidiaries and integrated R&D, production and marketing and sales capabilities. Because of the continuing efforts over the past decade, Sihuan Pharmaceutical has formed a R&D platform with over 1,000 researchers conducting more than 110 pharmaceutical research projects currently. More than 300 patents on innovative drugs were granted in China and over 80 are PCT patents, covering pipeline projects including important areas of diabetes, oncology, anti-infectives and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis etc.



For more information about Sihuanpharm, please visit the company website https://www.sihuanpharm.com/.









