Source: Samtrade FX Samtrade FX Signs Sponsorship Deal with EFL Team Cardiff City FC

LONDON, Aug 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Global trading platform Samtrade FX has inked a sponsorship deal with EFL Championship team Cardiff City Football Club ("Cardiff City FC"), also known as the Bluebirds, for two seasons, starting with the current 2020/2021 season. The sponsorship further marks Samtrade FX's expansion into the European market.







As Cardiff City FC's Official Global FX Trading Partner, Samtrade FX will have its logo, branding, and corporate colours displayed prominently on Cardiff City FC jerseys, as well as on stadium big screens and pitch side LEDs during matches.



Samtrade FX founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Goh, commented on the partnership, "We were motivated to partner with Cardiff City FC due to our common vision and ethos - a passion for excellence and innovation. By partnering with a football club, we are also hopeful that our first sporting sponsorship will bring about unique experiences for our clients, partners and supporters around the world."



Mr Goh further elaborated, "This partnership is a milestone for our platform and a further stride in our global growth strategy. With our expansion into the European market, we are closer to our goal of being at the forefront of the global financial services industry."



Speaking about the partnership, Cardiff City FC Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Ken Choo said, "We're thrilled to be working with Samtrade FX. The company has built up a proud reputation in its field across the world since being founded in 2015."



"We would like to thank them for choosing to partner with the Bluebirds and very much look forward to welcoming them to Cardiff City Stadium in the near future."



Based in the Welsh capital city, Cardiff City FC is known for the importance it places on the support of its fans, as exemplified by its social media hashtag #CityAsOne that sums up this notion of togetherness. The Bluebirds are the only non-English side to ever lift the prestigious FA Cup.



Samtrade FX places a similar emphasis on community, as encapsulated by its vision - "for traders, by traders". The online foreign exchange ("forex") trading brokerage was founded in 2015 with the clear objective of providing traders with safe, easy, and affordable access to foreign exchange markets. With a network of regional presence in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, as well as Shanghai, the brokerage has progressively expanded its operations since its establishment.



Samtrade FX also recently won "Best Trading Platform, Asia", "Best Forex Introducing Broker, Asia" and "Best FOREX ECN/STP Broker" at The London Trader Show 2020, which speaks to its strong reputation and credibility as recognised by the industry's top panel of experts and retail traders from around the world. Its exciting upcoming promotions can be found via its website at www.samtradefx.com.



ABOUT SAMTRADE FX



Samtrade FX is an online trading brokerage that provides forex trading and other related services. It was founded with the objective of providing traders with safe, easy, and low-cost access to foreign exchange markets. Samtrade FX's founders and partners are all traders themselves and have extensive trading experience in forex and contract for differences trading. Its Advisory Board includes knowledgeable and experienced professionals who are able to provide clients with unrivalled professional advice.



Samtrade FX is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under registered number 25290 IBC 2019 by the Registrar of International Business Companies, and is registered by the Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to carry on the business of dealing in securities as a Principal. Samtrade UK International Limited is an appointed representative registered with the Financial Conduct Authority, with FSR Number 929921.



