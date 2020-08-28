Friday, 28 August 2020, 12:47 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota's Global Sales and Production Recovers to 90 Percent of Previous Year's Level in July 2020

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to July 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.



July 2020



Sales Results



Toyota

Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of decrease;

Sales outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease



Consolidated

Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of decrease;

Sales outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease



Production Results



Toyota

Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;

Production inside of Japan: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;

Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease



Consolidated

Worldwide production: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;

Production inside of Japan: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;

Production outside of Japan: Fourteenth consecutive month of decrease



Exports Results



Toyota

Eighth consecutive month of decrease



Consolidated

Eighth consecutive month of decrease



For the full report, visit https://bit.ly/2Erz8aC.





About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



