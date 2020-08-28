Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 28, 2020
Friday, 28 August 2020, 12:47 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota's Global Sales and Production Recovers to 90 Percent of Previous Year's Level in July 2020

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to July 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

July 2020

Sales Results

Toyota
Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

Toyota
Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Worldwide production: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Fourteenth consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Toyota
Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Eighth consecutive month of decrease

For the full report, visit https://bit.ly/2Erz8aC.


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

Aug 28, 2020 12:47 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Aug 28, 2020 12:56 HKT/SGT
JAXA and Toyota Announce 'LUNAR CRUISER' as Nickname for Manned Pressurized Rover
Aug 26, 2020 15:06 HKT/SGT
TRI-AD Announces It Will Actively Participate in SmartCityX
Aug 18, 2020 08:09 HKT/SGT
Toyota and Amazon Web Services Collaborate on Toyota's Mobility Services Platform
Aug 17, 2020 09:52 HKT/SGT
SPA ONE-TWO for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Aug 7, 2020 17:04 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Back on Track at SPA
Aug 1, 2020 03:00 HKT/SGT
Using AI to predict new materials with desired properties
July 31, 2020 11:28 HKT/SGT
BluE Nexus and Toyota to Strengthen Sales Structure of Electrified Systems to Prepare for Accelerated Adoption of Electrified Vehicles
July 30, 2020 12:38 HKT/SGT
Toyota's Global Sales Recover to 84% of Previous Year's Level in June 2020
July 28, 2020 12:54 HKT/SGT
Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc. Announces Expansion
July 10, 2020 16:22 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       