  Friday, August 28, 2020
Friday, 28 August 2020, 15:50 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for July 2020

TOKYO, Aug 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS today announces its production, sales and export figures for July 2020.




Summary

Domestic Production
- Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020; 30.9% year-on-year

Overseas Production
- Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019; 44.0% year-on-year

Total Production
- Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019; 38.0% year-on-year

Domestic Sales
- Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019; 62.6% year-on-year

Exports
- Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020; 5.7% year-on-year

Supplemental Information

Overseas Production
- Asia (29,297 units: 44.3% year-on-year)

Exports
- Asia (149 units: 20.2% year-on-year)
- North America (0 units: -% year-on-year )
- Europe (1,324 units : 9.3% year-on-year )


About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Aug 28, 2020 15:50 HKT/SGT
