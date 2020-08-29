Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, August 29, 2020
Friday, 28 August 2020, 16:17 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Overseas and in China

TOKYO, Aug 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of July 2020.




World Production
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in ten months.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 12th consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese market
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 10th consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 10th consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month.
- Fit was the industry's fifth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of July 2020 with sales of 9,213 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of July 2020 with sales of 16,222 units. N-WGN was the industry's ninth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of July 2020 with sales of 6,169 units.

Exports from Japan
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.

For the full report, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2020/c2000828eng.html.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

Aug 28, 2020 16:17 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
