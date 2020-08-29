Friday, 28 August 2020, 16:26 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mazda Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2020

TOKYO, Aug 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2020 are summarized below.







I. Production



1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in July 2020 decreased 22.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in July 2020]

CX-5: 35,609 units (up 3.7% year on year)

MAZDA3: 6,840 units (down 59.3%)

MAZDA6: 4,484 units (down 45.4%)



2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in July 2020 decreased 13.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in July 2020]

CX-30: 10,967 units

MAZDA3: 7,893 units (down 34.6% year on year)

CX-4: 4,218 units (up 1.8%)



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in July 2020 decreased 21.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.2% (down 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.4% total market share (down 0.3 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in July 2020]

MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 2,128 units (down 34.5% year on year)

CX-30: 1,684 units

CX-5: 1,579 units (down 38.4%)



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in July 2020 decreased 33.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.



[Exports of key models in July 2020]

CX-5: 32,413 units (up 3.9% year on year)

MAZDA3: 3,706 units (down 69.4%)

MAZDA6: 3,522 units (down 50.7%)



IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in July 2020 decreased 12.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in July 2020]

CX-5: 31,072 units (down 18.6% year on year)

MAZDA3: 20,088 units (down 26.7%)

CX-30: 17,361 units (up 247914.3%)



About Mazda



Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com



