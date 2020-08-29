Friday, 28 August 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moonstake Moonstake Enters a Strategic Partnership with Centrality, New Zealand's Blockchain Giant

SINGAPORE, Aug 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake, a blockchain technology company, gladly announces that it entered a strategic partnership with Centrality. Through this partnership, Moonstake and Centrality mutually agreed to proactively discuss ways to implement the staking of Centrality's token, CENNZ, onto Moonstake's staking platform. The partnership also includes the appointment of Centrality's CEO, Aaron McDonald as an official advisor for Moonstake.







Moonstake is an advanced technology company with specific focuses on blockchain and staking technologies to build Asia's biggest staking network. Moonstake was established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Signature products are Moonstake Web Wallet along with Moonstake Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android), enabling full staking functionality and an all-in-one gateway for users to maximize the usage and potential of cryptocurrencies. Currently, Moonstake's staking pool supports Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos and most recently ADA.



Centrality is one of the world-leading FinTech venture platforms based in New Zealand. As a recipient of New Zealand government research grant, Centrality works alongside organisations, such as NZTech, Singlesource and the NZ Government to create Digital Identity NZ, an organization working to bring private and government organizations together in making digital identity easier and secure.



Centrality also has partnered in various areas such as Amazon (AWS), Microsoft Partner, McDonalds China, all in respect, with high expectations for the future upon working with these companies.



Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake says:

"We are very excited to partner with Centrality, a leading blockchain company in New Zealand. Joining of Aaron Macdonald, CEO of Centrality, as an advisor to Moonstake will strongly endorse our efforts in business expansion. Centrality is creating a platform for decentralized applications, aiming toward a world where applications thrive by supporting one another. Decentralized Finance (Defi) is one of the major visions the two companies carry. I believe that by supporting each other, we will enhance one another in aiming at accelerating and expanding our approach toward Decentralized Finance."



Aaron McDonald, CEO at Centrality says:

"We are pleased to be partnering with Moonstake who is fast becoming a world leader in staking technologies. Its important for Proof of Stake blockchains to have high quality and diverse staking pool operators and this partnership with Moonstake will help the token holders in our ecosystem get access to high quality infrastructure and expertise in running staking pools. Moonstake and Centrality will continue to push the boundaries together to improve access to blockchain services for the mass market."



In this partnership, Binarystar, which runs Japan's biggest Blockchain Business Hub in Tokyo, has agreed to support their marketing activities in the Asian region.



About Moonstake (https://www.moonstake.io/)



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Staking adopts Proof of Stake (PoS) as a type of consensus algorithm which allows cryptocurrency holders to increase the likelihood of receiving block rewards from its block validation transaction. It brings together the ability to stake and ultimately distributes block rewards based on contribution. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies. Staking is expected to help elevate the blockchain technology and work for decentralization.



Moonstake aims to create the largest staking pool network in Asia, a robust environment for the cryptocurrency holders is one of its missions. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Lately, partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company and Quras, PundiX and Wanchain to create a more prosperous ecosystem together in Asia. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk, Mr. Nizam Ismail, CEO of Ethikom Consultancy and Mr. Garlam Won, Head of Marketing at Harmony, support Moonstake's innovative journey.



About CENTRALITY (https://centrality.ai/)



Centrality is a New Zealand based company and tech venture platform. We leverage blockchain, AI, IoT and other emerging technologies to create an advanced and connected world. We're fostering a user-centric approach and open-source culture to build the infrastructure for the emerging decentralised web. Our ecosystem is growing with developers, ventures, partnered businesses and startups that are passionate about creating a thriving decentralised future together.



Centrality's mission is to build an ecosystem that always puts the users first, we believe that is what brings everyday people to blockchain and will ultimately lead to mass adoption. Our ecosystem serves about 1m active users and this is just the beginning, we'd love for you to join our journey and grow together.



About Binarystar Co. Ltd (https://binary-star.business/)



Binarystar Co. Ltd. is a leading Japanese incubation platform with Japan's biggest Blockchain business hub in the heart of Tokyo. It has multiple proprietary outlets to promote blockchain businesses to companies throughout Japan and East Asia and operate as a consulting body to accelerate business in such areas.



Recently, Binarystar announced the launch of a physical asset management system of blockchain add-on type with Toukei Computer Co,. Ltd., a Tokyo Stock Exchange listed company (first section). It also has expanded major blockchain partners, including Ontology and Harmony.





Aug 28, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech/Chains

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Moonstake Aug 28, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT Moonstake, RAMP DEFI and Ruby Capital Join Forces Aug 22, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT Moonstake partners EMURGO, founding member of Cardano Protocol Aug 22, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT Moonstake Web Wallet Provides Staking Support for Cardano ADA More news >> News Alerts