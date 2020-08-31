Monday, 31 August 2020, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Rolls Out All-New Yaris Cross in Japan Revamping the Typical Concept of a Compact SUV, Yaris Cross Provides Novel Value

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced the release of the Yaris Cross, a new-model compact SUV. The Yaris Cross will be available through Toyota dealers nationwide from August 31.



HYBRID Z (Front-wheel drive) (Options shown)



Yaris Cross carries on the nimble driving, advanced security and safety technology, and superior fuel economy of the Yaris series while providing new value as an urban-type compact SUV that not only provides convenience but is also imbued with the individuality and lifestyle of the driver and its passengers.



- Well-balanced and refined proportions that depict the robustness and presence unique to an SUV

- An easy-to-use and uncompromising luggage room supports an active lifestyle

- Employs a four-wheel drive system capable of responding to various road surface conditions for both gasoline-powered and hybrid system models

- The hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) system allows Yaris to achieve a world-class, top level fuel economy for its class that surpasses what is considered typical performance for an SUV

- Added many advanced features for a safe, secure, comfortable and convenient drive, as many consumers drive this class of SUV



The development of the new-generation Yaris Cross aims to pursue new value as a compact SUV that not only offers convenience but also carries on the nimble driving, advanced security and safety technology, and superior fuel economy features of the Yaris series.



Specifically, as with the Yaris, the all-new Yaris Cross is Toyota's first compact vehicle to adopt the TNGA platform (GA-B). As a package that can make full use of this performance, in addition to the "condensed" design, the new model features lean, well-balanced and refined proportions that express the robustness and presence unique to an SUV. Although a compact SUV, the Yaris Cross offers easy-to-use and uncompromising luggage room that supports the active lifestyle of its driver and passengers.



A 4WD (four-wheel drive) system affords a seamless driving performance for a wide range of activities from urban driving to leisure activities. The gasoline-powered model is loaded with functions that offer a satisfying SUV driving performance, including 'Multi-terrain Select' that allows the driver to choose between three modes to adjust to road surface conditions. Toyota is also offering HEV models featuring the E-Four (electric 4WD system) for the first time on a compact car. Furthermore, the hybrid variant achieves world-class, top level fuel economy for its class (2WD, 30.8 km/L(1) in WLTC mode) that surpasses what is the typical performance of an SUV.



For security and safety technologies, Toyota Safety Sense, the company's newest active safety package, comes as a standard feature (excluding X "B package"). The decision from Toyota to equip the all-new vehicle with Toyota's latest technologies and features came following the Yaris because many consumers choose to drive compact class cars. This includes Toyota Teammate(2) Advanced Park, an advanced driving support system, including Full Speed Range Radar Cruise Control that supports driving behind another car and an Adaptive Hi-beam System (AHS).



The Yaris Cross renews the traditional concept of a compact SUV, including its driving performance, convenience and safety functions. It will provide new value as an urban-type SUV imbued with the individuality and lifestyle of the driver and its passengers.



(1) As evaluated by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. WLTC (World Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Cycle) is an internationally recognized test cycle, and is based on average usage ratios for urban, suburban, and highway driving. 30.8 kilometers per liter is the fuel efficiency for the HYBRID X grade.

(2) A general term for intelligent driving support technologies for highways, which was developed based on the Mobility Teammate Concept. This is Toyota's automated driving concept in which the car and driver act as partners, without the system taking over the driving, or as being a simple alternative to a human driver.



For the full release visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/33516897.html.





About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



